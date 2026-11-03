Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Worriedman's avatar
Worriedman
2m

Someday soon, she's going to fall off the radar and the only place you'll be able to see her is late night Fox News.

It will be a better world for that!

Reply
Share
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2mEdited

Or was it the usual GOP bribery/blackmail?

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture