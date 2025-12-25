Well hello there. Did Santa visit you last night? Did you get everything you wanted from Santa, in bed?

Merry Christmas to all if you’re celebrating, have a peaceful day of a non-Christmas kind if you’re not, unless you are a Trump Nazi, in which case may you have the day Baby Jesus determines you deserve.

Here are some Christmas SNL sketches to watch.

This is your Wonkette Christmas morning OPEN THREAD.

Want to read more Evan than just what’s at Wonkette? Visit The Moral High Ground and subscribe to it!

Follow me on Instagram!

And on BlueSky!

And on Facebook!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?