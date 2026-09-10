Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
4h

You Snus, you lose.

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Linda1961 aka Pollyanna's avatar
Linda1961 aka Pollyanna
5h

"We have to confess to not knowing much about Rep. Pappas, the Democratic nominee, because as far as we can tell he’s been one of those pleasantly noncontroversial public servant types who may not make a lot of noise on cable TV but gets the job done."

Maybe if there were more public servants like Rep. Pappas, we could have nice things.

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