Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
7h

Jokers. I promise if *I'm* elected, I'll pay every American one billion kajilian dollars each. Top that!

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Diane's Less Hostile Username's avatar
Diane's Less Hostile Username
7h

Okay, Tim Scott's performance, I will say this which I said to a friend at a a professional development speaker event: "There is nothing worse than a Black person acting like they are in black face for a crowd of white people."

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