The world got the strangest note from Andrew Yang yesterday. Specifically, Democrats got the note, but we are not sure Democrats were particularly wanting or needing or expecting the note. But if you consider yourself a Democrat, you are on notice that you just got broked up with, by Andrew Yang.

The piece on his blogspace is called "Breaking Up With The Democratic Party," and this is how it starts:

I changed my voting registration from 'Democrat' to 'Independent' today. It was a strangely emotional experience.

He's feeling this. Whatever you are feeling, he is also feeling things. Important things. Andrew Yang things.

But wait, though. Were we ever really actually together? Like really really?

Unclear.

Yang explains that he became a Democrat in 1995, because everybody else around him was becoming a Democrat, it was New York in the 1990s. Keep in mind, he says, that he didn't actually know anything about politics at the time. Guess he is saying he was an idiot.

But then he just kept being a Democrat. He did a "small fundraiser" for John Kerry in 2004. He was "thrilled" about Barack Obama in 2008, but not as much in 2012. He liked Bernie Sanders, but then he voted for Hillary in 2016, like somebody who is a Democrat. And then when Donald Trump won, he thought that was terrible, and that's when he decided to fix it with his plan to give everybody tHOsAnd dOlLarS. It was his one plan, really, and it was a good plan.

Universal Basic Income is a good thing, if somebody ever figures out how to make it work! But Andrew Yang is not going to be that person, at least not as a Democrat, because he is doing a breakup. It's not that he's regretted all his time:

Cory Booker, Michael Bennet, Pete Buttigieg and Beto O'Rourke are people I'd consider friends who are motivated by the right things.

As opposed to his friends who are the bad crowd.

As I've become more of a household name, I've worked with many senior officials.

He is very famous, did you know that?

I spent weeks in Georgia trying to help win the seats for Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock, helping raise millions to do so. I'm proud of helping to activate Asian American voters in what I believed were historic races.

"Believed"?

Look, his point is:

I've been a Democrat my entire adult life.



And yet, I'm confident that no longer being a Democrat is the right thing.

OK.

He makes clear that he is NOT telling you that you should also do what he did, please do not follow him:

Please, keep in mind that I am NOT suggesting that you also change your voter registration to Independent, as I have done. Doing so could disenfranchise you if you live in the 83% of the country that is very blue or very red. For this reason, I considered either not making this change or not talking about it.

But at the end of the day, he made the change and talked about it. He's saying his truth. It's not you, it's him.

So why do I feel in my heart that this is the right move?

Bet he's gonna tell us.



While it was simply a small piece of paperwork, I genuinely felt a shift in my mindset as soon as I signed it.

He changed. Or maybe you changed. Anyway, there was a change.

Blah blah blah blah "Now that I'm not a member of one party or another, I feel like I can be even more honest about both the system and the people in it" blah blah blah blah "I believe I can reach people who are outside the system more effectively. I feel more . . . independent."

That's right, he feels more . . . independent.

Also, on a personal level, I'll admit there has always been something of an odd fit between me and the Democratic Party.

He never liked Democrats, not really. He is not ideological, he is practical, he says. We guess there are not any practical Democrats. He's "actually more comfortable trying to fix the system than being a part of it." Because you cannot be both.

And he knows people are going to miss him, but please do not cry too much.

One very senior Democrat member of Congress texted me to say, "I'm sorry to see you go. But I know you'll do as much good as you can from the outside. And eventually, remember the outsiders become the insiders."

OK.

Breaking up with the Democratic Party feels like the right thing to do because I believe I can have a greater impact this way.



Am I right? Let's find out. Together.

Pretty sure the entire point of this letter was that we were not together anymore and that Andrew Yang was not telling us to come with him because he just wasn't, OK? And now we are supposed to find out together, with Andrew Yang?

Mixed messages. As usual .

In summary and in conclusion, we are pretty sure we already knew this was coming when Yang said a few weeks ago that he was making his own political party, so we're not sure there's anything left to talk about.

We'll just be over here with our feelings, obviously. Obviously.

