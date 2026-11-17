A week ago, senior leadership at the Department of Justice told the nation's US Attorneys during a conference call to get on a "wartime footing" for the rest of Donald Trump's term in office. Furthermore, the USAs were warned, if any of them are the sort of squishes who don't want to risk their careers and their bar licenses pursuing whatever piddling, petty crimes the president demands they gin up against his sworn enemies, they should resign, presumably to be replaced with more compliant dinguses.

No doubt the administration sees the incoming, Democrat-controlled Congress as an enemy to battle, and it is girding its loins for the fight like it is Ithaca going up against Troy. As it does for everything.

Anyone who has watched Trump and Stephen Miller the last few years knows this is how they operate. Dead people know this. Your pets know this. Even if, hilariously, a DOJ spokesperson told MS NOW that the wartime comment was about public safety now that incoming local officials will stop their jurisdictions from helping federal law enforcement to kidnap every Guatemalan housekeeper in the vicinity and ship them off to Senegal.

So it was only a matter of time before some dingus who was on the DOJ call decided to be first out of the gate with some dumb stunt to get Trump’s attention.

We already met this human thumb, Aaron Reitz, the US Attorney for the Southern District of Texas. Last week he sent a letter to Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) demanding the senator stop being mean to Daddy and all his donors who just want to build a gaudy, trashy ballroom where they can prance around like they’re in a court scene in Dangerous Liaisons.

Now we know Blumenthal was not a one-off. Reitz has since sent letters to two other Democratic senators, Elissa Slotkin and Elizabeth Warren, threatening them with criminal investigations if they carry out oversight investigations of the Trump administration. His theory is that doing so violates Trump supporters’ right to associate with each other (and do crimes).

Stephen Miller even retweeted Reitz’s letter to Warren and added a citation of the two statutes of the US Code that he thinks the senators could be prosecuted under.

Reitz’s letter to Warren was especially nasty, filled with references to her Native American heritage:

Ho ho, tomahawks and scalps. Clever! This guy must have been voted Most Likely to Bomb Onstage at the Abilene Chuckle Hut by whatever college had standards low enough that he could attend it.

By now you may be asking yourself, what authority does a US Attorney have to threaten elected officials in a co-equal branch of government to whom the Constitution grants oversight and investigative powers? The answer is, he doesn’t.

But Reitz is less of a USA and more of a partisan hack. He was Ted Cruz’s chief of staff for several years before running for a seat in Congress, where he finished fourth in the GOP primary. He then ran to replace Ken Paxton as Texas state attorney general and again finished fourth in the primary. How much of a turtle-brained douche canoe do you have to be that your shtick has Republican primary voters in Texas awarding you fourth place?

Blumenthal responded to Reitz’s letter with his own letter telling Reitz to stick his own dick in his ear. (It was more subtext.) As of Monday evening, neither Warren nor Slotkin appears to have responded. And why would they? Reitz is a pissant thirsting for a pat on the head from Donald Trump, or possibly a federal judgeship with its lifetime tenure.

If, however, the senators wish to respond, might we suggest that they simply send Reitz this:

It’s short, direct, and still more of an answer than this bulbous-headed fuckwit deserves.

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