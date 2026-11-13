Wonkette

Wonkette

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Gout Machine's avatar
Gout Machine
2h

Dear Mr. Reitz:

Attached is a letter that we received on November 11, 2026. I feel that you should be aware that some asshole is signing your name to stupid letters.

Very truly yours,

Sen. Richard Blumenthal

(H/T https://news.lettersofnote.com/p/very-truly-yours)

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
2h

<All these men are so great at standing,>

And I can't stand any of them.

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