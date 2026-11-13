All these men are so great at standing, pic via Instagram

We regret to inform you that the threats from the White House and the Trump regime are getting stupider. The week started with Attorney General Todd Blanche’s best attempt at making his tail feathers GREAT BIG and showing Democrats and Daddy his peacock, threatening to put them in jail for daring to investigate the regime. Then came the White House Counsel pathetically trying to put all that into writing. Incoming House Oversight Committee chair Robert Garcia’s reply was something to the effect of “Girl, you messy.” Not sure if we are quoting him precisely.

Now here comes US Attorney Aaron Reitz from the Southern District of Texas — one of Trump’s egghead-looking true believer inbreds, pictured above with Couches McGee — who sent a letter Wednesday loudly threatening Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal to STOP INVESTIGATING MY DADDY’S BALLROOM, OR ELSE.

PHILANTHROPIC PRACTICES THAT WILL BENEFIT OUR NATION!

Kind of a weird way to describe that ugly trashy ass Cheesecake Factory bouncy house for incontinent MAGA dictators on the White House grounds, Trent.

On Twitter, Trent tried to make himself look real big like Todd Blanche doing affirmations in front of a mirror and typed, “After the election, [Senator Blumenthal and] his allies think they can intimidate Americans for their constitutionally protected associations w/ President Trump. Congress is not a weapon to be wielded against the American people. I’m taking the first step to stop this abuse of power.”

Sure, buddy.

So Trent’s argument here appears to be “Oh so now it’s illegal for the president to have friends (who bribe him with $400 million worth Cheesecake Factory bouncy house money).” How does this involve the Southern District of Texas? Christ only fucking knows, but we’re sure it made sense when Trent thought it up. Maybe some of the mystery money is coming out of his district?

One of Blanche’s DOJ goons, (acting) Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter, replied to his tweets, saying, “The First Amendment expressly prohibits Congress from infringing the speech and association rights of Americans. DOJ will defend against threats to those rights, period.” And everybody in the comments is making fun of both men. So the stupid goes all the way to the top with this one, obviously.

Blumenthal is indeed investigating “waste, fraud, and abuse associated with the White House ballroom and other projects throughout the nation’s capital,” which is exactly the kind of corruption investigation the American people just put Democrats in charge to do.

Blumenthal responded to this, and his response was to please eat his balls. In part he wrote:

“Since you appear to have evidence of the Trump Administration’s efforts to protect corporate donors and Administration officials from legitimate oversight, I accordingly direct you to preserve all records and correspondence, including all communications with the White House or senior officials at the Department of Justice, related to the decision to draft and post your letter,”

Read his full letter here.

On Twitter, he added:

This investigation into me for conducting a congressional inquiry is just the latest in a series of unlawful actions on the part of the Trump Admin attempting to intimidate Members of Congress for engaging in constitutionally protected activity. The implied threat of an investigation is baseless. As incoming Chair of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, I will not be intimidated. The public deserves transparency about whether the White House & the corporations it cajoled extracted favors at the expense of American taxpayers. Not only are these appropriate subjects for congressional oversight, but such inquiries are among the constitutional duties that Members of Congress must undertake to become informed about matters on which legislation may be necessary.

To which Texas Justice PEW! PEW! PEW! replied:

“Your threatenings.” That is a good law word right there.

(Insert Voltaire prayer about making my enemies fucking dipshits or whatever it is.)

In related news, and in a rare moment of game candidly recognizing game, Newt Gingrich of all people said this week that Democrats’ upcoming investigations are probably “legitimate,” and that “if there’s an indication of genuine corruption, I don’t care which party’s involved. We have a duty to the country to dig it out.”

So we’ll give Newt fucking Gingrich the last words on this one, why the hell not.

[NBC News]

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