Wonkette

Wonkette

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Bobathonic, Dingus Crusher's avatar
Bobathonic, Dingus Crusher
5h

I see that last picture and say, "JUMP, YOU LOSER!"

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SunMoonStars's avatar
SunMoonStars
5h

JFC I want to cry. I can't take this. I really can't.

The Israel Defense Forces operated this week in Qabatiyah near Jenin. During the activity, Palestinian detainees were marked with numbers written on their foreheads and bodies.

https://archive.ph/XWnvF

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