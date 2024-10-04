Dockworkers Get Spiffy New Contract Offer After Just Three Days. Strikes Work.
Congratulations, dockworkers!
After just three days, the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) announced last night that they will be temporarily suspending their strike, now that the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) has come to the table with a better deal.
A joint statement from the ILA and the USMX says that they have come to a tentative agreement on wages and will “extend the Master Contract until January 15, 2025 to return to the bargaining table to negotiate all other outstanding issues.” A person with inside knowledge of the negotiations told the Associated Press that the USMX increased their offer of a 50 percent raise over six years to 62 percent.
President Joe Biden released a statement in support of the workers:
I want to applaud the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance for coming together to reopen the East Coast and Gulf ports. Today’s tentative agreement on a record wage and an extension of the collective bargaining process represents critical progress towards a strong contract.
I congratulate the dockworkers from the ILA, who deserve a strong contract after sacrificing so much to keep our ports open during the pandemic. And I applaud the port operators and carriers who are members of the US Maritime Alliance for working hard and putting a strong offer on the table. I want to thank the union workers, the carriers, and the port operators for acting patriotically to reopen our ports and ensure the availability of critical supplies for Hurricane Helene recovery and rebuilding. Collective bargaining works, and it is critical to building a stronger economy from the middle out and the bottom up.
As did Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su:
As President Biden, Vice President Harris and this administration have said again and again, collective bargaining works. I congratulate the International Longshoremen’s Association and the United States Maritime Alliance for reaching a tentative agreement on a strong wage package that allows the East Coast and Gulf ports to reopen while the parties finish bargaining on a new contract.
I applaud the longshoremen who do such important work and deserve to be valued for it, and the companies for the critical role they play in our supply chain and for recognizing the invaluable contributions of their workers. I’m so proud to be part of an administration that stands with working people in their fight for good jobs. When unions are strong, our economy is strong, and our country is strong.
It’s true!
While the strike only lasted three days, that did not stop geniuses like Marjorie Taylor Greene from making extraordinary claims about its impact. Just nine hours after the strike began, Greene announced that our nation had already run out of toilet paper.
“Toilet paper is always the first to go,” she tweeted. “ILA strike started last night halting imports and exports from Maine to Texas. We shouldn’t be dependent on foreign countries for all of our needs! Put America FIRST!!!”
Community notes on her post explained that it would have been impossible for this to have occurred (for any other reason than people panicking and running out to hoard all of the toilet paper) just nine hours after the strike went into effect, particularly since nearly all of our toilet paper is, in fact, manufactured in the United States. Greene … did not respond.
Indeed, despite the fact that the ILA has historically been a more conservative union (and far less well-paid) than its counterpart on the West Coast, the ILWU, and despite the fact that the union president is a Trumper, conservative media spent much of this week tearing them both apart — fear-mongering about the strike while accusing ILA President Harold Daggett of being in cahoots with the mob. On the other hand, Democratic politicians and left-leaning news outlets (like us!) have been sympathetic to the strikers’ concerns, because we all want workers to get a fair wage regardless of what their union president’s deal is.
This is a victory for dockworkers, but also for workers everywhere, because it has demonstrated the power of a strike and the power of collective bargaining to get workers their fair share.
Question for anyone who knows:
The National Teamsters President decided that the national org wasn’t going to endorse either candidate. Then there was a big wave of local/state Teamster unions all endorsing Kamala Harris.
Have any of the local/state Teamster unions endorsed Trump? Or is all either a Harris endorsement or no endorsement?
"After just three days, the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) announced last night that they will be temporarily suspending their strike"
The first October Surprise? The longshoremen suspending the strike works in favor of VP Harris: none of the financial pain the Amber Ardipithecus ramidus was counting on to push his economic disaster scenario, no shortages to piss off consumers just before the election, the "Harris/Biden" administration showed its support for the union by backing the strikers....
"I want to thank the union workers, the carriers, and the port operators for acting patriotically to reopen our ports and ensure the availability of critical supplies for Hurricane Helene recovery and rebuilding. Collective bargaining works, and it is critical to building a stronger economy from the middle out and the bottom up."
* Those efforts made will deny the Fulvous Flatulence of a cudgel he desperately needs to beat on the heads of the Dems, and especially VP Harris who he would have blamed for the financial carnage caused by a strike -- as if she could have done anything more than the administration has already done. IMO, in his fevered wet dreams the union actions would cease as soon as he was reelected [turns head and spits three times between index and middle fingers] out of fear of what he might do to them, and then he can claim *he* solved the whole situation -- even before his inauguration.
Pres Biden (and by extension Harris) has shown his support of blue collar workers by espousing the strength of collective bargaining to raise the workers' quality of life. (Biden has always been on the side of the working stiffs.)
"I applaud the longshoremen who do such important work and deserve to be valued for it, and the companies for the critical role they play in our supply chain and for recognizing the invaluable contributions of their workers."
Is there anyone out there that believes that the Sociopathic Marigold Swamp Monster or any of his proxies would express similar attitudes? Hell no, he would have preferred to bring in today's iteration of "The Pinkertons" to bust heads and break up the union. Unions are anathema to productivity; how dare they make demands of their employers who out of the goodness of their hearts employ and pay the workers.
"Indeed, despite the fact that the ILA has historically been a more conservative union (and far less well-paid) than its counterpart on the West Coast, the ILWU, and despite the fact that the union president is a Trumper, conservative media spent much of this week tearing them both apart — fear-mongering about the strike while accusing ILA President Harold Daggett of being in cahoots with the mob."
Right wingnut talking heads would, of course, condemn the union's strike and the union president for not stopping it. They are shouting falsities and misinformation into the echo chamber to rile up the MAGAdroid knuckle draggers and cultists against unions (I wonder how many of the cultists decrying the union action are also union members?) and smearing -- as usual -- anyone and everyone responsible for the work stoppage:
"Harold Daggett, the president of the International Longshoremen's Association ..., was once cleared of federal racketeering charges in connection with alleged mafia ties to the same union.
...
The Justice Department failed to convict – but the case had deadly results. One of the co-defendants, a reputed Genovese family captain named Larry Ricci, disappeared mid-trial and was later found dead in the trunk of a car" [from the link to Fox News]
Mr Daggett was cleared but that doesn't stop the Right wingnuts from trying to tie Daggett to the Genovese family.
And Fox does one other thing here that is an old trick to use on low-info voters and others who consider thinking too strenuous an exercise: they conflate causation with correlation. It's easy to correlate Ricci's murder with Daggett's trial (the disappearance did occur mid-trial), but there was never any proof that the trial was the cause of the hit.
"This is a victory for dockworkers, but also for workers everywhere, because it has demonstrated the power of a strike and the power of collective bargaining to get workers their fair share."
In most cases this is true, but don't count out the greed of some unions. Early in my career I worked for a small manufacturer of construction products. In the years I was there several unions tried to organize the workers but they all failed to garner enough votes to unionize (IMO it goes back to my employer was fair and honest with the employees, and paid a living wage). The greed part comes into play by which unions were onsite; one was the Teamsters, another the Meatpackers, and I can't recall the others. What I found both interesting and confusing was that not a one of the unions trying to organize the plant had any connection to the building trades.
