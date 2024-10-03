YouTube screenshot

Kamala Harris issued a statement yesterday in support of the International Longshoremen’s Association strike, as well as the right of workers to not be exploited by their employers.

It’s not surprising, given that the Biden-Harris administration has been one of the most pro-union in decades, but it is certainly heartening to read — especially since two-thirds of it involves dragging Trump for his anti-worker policies.

Let’s just read the whole statement in it’s entirety, because it is very good:

This strike is about fairness. Foreign-owned shipping companies have made record profits and executive compensation has grown. The Longshoremen, who play a vital role transporting essential goods across America, deserve a fair share of these record profits. Donald Trump, on the other hand, wants to pull us back to a time before workers had the freedom to organize. As President, he blocked overtime benefits for millions of workers, he appointed union busters to the NLRB - and just recently, he said striking workers should be fired. Donald Trump makes empty promise after empty promise to American workers, but never delivers. He thinks our economy should only work for those who own the big skyscrapers, not those who actually build them. As President, I will have workers' backs and finally pass the PRO Act. And I will fight for an opportunity economy - where every person has the chance not just to get by but to get ahead.

It is absolutely vital to keep pointing out the ways in which Donald Trump has absolutely screwed America’s workers. Not only has he said he would veto the PRO Act if it came across his desk, he has said that he would support National Right To Work.

In fact, one of the most pernicious things Trump has done throughout his time in the political arena is try to present himself as being pro-worker while advancing policies that make it more difficult for our American workers to advocate for themselves. As big of a noise as he likes to make about China, he and his family have had absolutely no qualms about manufacturing things there themselves.

In fact … you know those tacky-ass watches he’s selling for $100,000? Experts say they’re almost definitely also made in China.

Hopefully, the fact that the workers do have so much support from both Harris and Biden will push the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) to come to the table and get a better contract for these workers and to ensure that their jobs will be secure.



