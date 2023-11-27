Tabs gif from your friend Martini Glambassador!

The Robinson family has secured this year’s Christmas tree, which we won’t attempt to eat because we’re not stupid. (WCNC)

However, a fresh Christmas tree is likely safer at this point than most Thanksgiving leftovers. (Food Network)

Teachers are bailing on Tennessee and Texas in large numbers. This is because of the state’s awful anti-education laws, and it is devastating to the children left behind in those states. (New Republic)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been accused of a 1993 sexual assault under a law that expires this week. (CNN)

I’d hoped to have heard the last of Andrew Cuomo, but alas, his grossness persists. (CBS News)

Former police officer and convicted murder Derek Chauvin was attacked and stabbed in prison. I’m not glad this happened, as it’s the product of a flawed system, though likely one Chauvin himself supported not so long ago. (The Daily Beast)

Here’s a profile of Angela Bonilla, the president of the Portland Association of Teachers, which is still on strike. (Willamette Week)

Conservative groups have sued to shut down the Abundant Birth Project, which aids pregnant Black women. They say it’s discriminatory. They are also probably racist. (19th News)

Must read piece from Sherrilyn Ifill. (Washington Post)

Although the South had been soundly defeated on the battlefield, the belief among most Southerners that insurrection was a worthy and noble cause, and that Black people — even if no longer enslaved — were meant to be subjugated to the demands of Whites, was still firmly held. The 14th Amendment was meant to protect Black people against that belief, and the nation against insurrection, which was understood to constitute an ongoing threat to the future of our country. Frederick Douglass, the formerly enslaved abolitionist who rose to become one of the most prominent voices of the Reconstruction period, had no illusions about the persistence of the “malignant spirit” of the “traitors.” He predicted that it would be passed “from sire to son.” It “will not die out in a year,” he foretold, “it will not die out in an age.”

Great interview with actor/writer Sara Porkalob, who’s performing her solo show Dragon Lady at the Marin Theatre Company in California. (SF Chronicle)

Chloe Familton is an amazing young 17-year-old who is flying solo around Australia. (The Guardian)

I really enjoyed the first 60th anniversary “Doctor Who” special. (Primetimer)

This is an interesting video about the history of Central Park, a completely man-made construction. Please, no easy jokes about Melania Trump.

