In a recently publicized clip from after she won her GOP gubernatorial primary in Arkansas, former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave a speech in which she proclaimed that, as governor, she will ensure that "when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home."

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders after her gubernatorial primary win: "We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom." Um.” — Brian Tyler Cohen (@Brian Tyler Cohen) 1656262449

It was certainly an interesting choice of words, given the prevalence of mass shootings in schools, particularly the very, very recent one in Uvalde, Texas, which in fact happened the same day she gave this speech. Unless, you know, she's suddenly decided to become pro-abortion rights, which we can probably assume is not the case. And even if she did, that would be an especially grotesque way of phrasing that.

As press secretary, Huckabee Sanders made a habit of telling the nation that it would just be rude to discuss gun control right after mass shootings, suggesting it was a conversation for another time. Conveniently, in the United States, these shootings happen so often that such time that will never come for people like her.

In full, Huckabee's statement was actually "when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home. Because every stage of life has value, no one greater than the other." This is, of course, a lie on her part, a very big lie. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, like others who share her beliefs, shows zero interest to our knowledge in doing anything for kids who have actually been born or anyone at any non-fetal stage of their lives.

Hell, we are currently fighting Republicans who do not think "feeding school children" is a thing we should be doing. Funding universal school lunch has led to school districts being able to provide children with healthier, locally sourced food. This probably means they're missing out on those glossy peanut butter bars I still think about all the time, but they're probably okay with that.

It's also worth noting that according to the Arkansas Department of Health, 50 out of 75 counties in the state do not have enough primary care physicians to serve the population. That's not "safe." The state also ranks 46 out of 50 when it comes to maternal mortality, so that's not too "safe" either. Oh! And the state is the seventh worst in the country for fatal workplace injuries. Nursing homes in Arkansas are facing closures due to staff shortages. Is it because they don't feel like bothering to pay anyone enough to work there? Regardless, that's not too safe either!

Arkansas is also not a very safe place for rape and incest victims, who will now not only have to deal with that trauma, but that of being forced to spend nine months carrying their rapist's baby before giving birth.

The Democratic candidate running against Huckabee Sanders is nuclear engineer and minister Chris Jones , who does not yet have a Wikipedia page but does support abortion access .

“My family has been in this state for 7 generations. If there's one thing that's clear: Arkansas deserves better than division and discord. I'm running for governor to build opportunity for all of us. #weARone #FaithInAR” — Chris Jones (@Chris Jones) 1623765600

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?