Kamala Harris at Souls to the Polls. Why is Youtube not letting me crop this video to start at 1:18:05, when the vice president speaks? No idea, and it’s making me mad and angry and you’ll just have to fast-forward it yourself!

Harris brags about a good thing she did, and it was! Long blockquote incoming, as transcribed by her campaign:

Vice President Harris: “So during my final year of law school, I was a summer intern in the DA’s office in Oakland, California, and I was working in the superior courthouse. And there was this one case that I got, and it was – it involved a drug bust, and the police had arrested a number of people, including an innocent bystander, a woman who had been in the wrong place at the wrong time. “And when I got the case, it was a late Friday afternoon, and most folks had gone home for the weekend, and I knew in all likelihood, the judge would probably not see her case until that following Monday, which would have meant that she would have had to spend the whole weekend in jail. Now, this woman had children. She is a mother. She had children at home, and I wondered if they even knew that their mother had been arrested. “Who would take care of them? If she could not, would child protective services come and take those children? Everything was on the line for that woman. So I rushed to the clerk of the court and asked them to have the case called that day. And then when that did not work, I pleaded with them. Remember, I was not vice president. I was an intern. So yes, I pleaded. And finally, the judge returned to the bench and reviewed her case, and with a pound of his gavel, she was free to go home, and she would go home to see her children and take care of them. “And I never did get the chance to meet that woman, but I will never forget that moment, and I share that story to say that we have all, in our lives, from the earliest stages of our lives, had those moments where it has been revealed to us our power. And we should never let anyone take our power from us, or in any way try to convince us we are powerless.”

Hey let’s give this new ad some earned media!

LOLGOP wants to know why we’re talking about anything this election besides abortion, and gives a nice shout-out to Abortion, Every Day while they’re at it. (The Cause)

In fact, here’s the latest, it was a bunch of crazy shit! (Abortion, Every Day)

You ready for a cry? Betty voted for the first time in her life last week, at 81. She can’t read or write, and she was afraid she’d get into the booth and not know what to do. Her niece helped her register, and took her to vote. (Gift link Washington Post)

Oh say, Elno isn’t trying to join Trump’s government in order to get bigger fatter subsidies for all his already fatly subsidized companies and DQ every single regulation constraining him while he’s at it, is he? Of course he is, and Trump used to make fun of him in public too, until he started showering him with gold doubloons. (Don Moynihan)

Elno’s lapdog Missouri state AG Andrew Bailey is suing Media Matters alongside Texas AG Ken Paxton, and he’s stepping all over everyone’s dicks. (Our Liz at Law and Chaos Pod)

Why electric vehicles are going to win. (Noah Smith)

Does strep make you trans? Probably. How about Japanese comics? For sure! (Erin in the Morning)

Medicare Advantage is very bad! Probably don’t do it! (Richard Blumenthal report / Newsbreak)

Robyn was on the QAnon Anonymous podcast. Listen here!

Tina Vasquez misses her mom, so she watched all of “Roseanne.” Lovely, at the Flytrap.

Oh dang, Barbie Day of the Dead dolls. (KOIN / Wonkette commission link)

