Good morning again.

Ted Lieu just saying.

Related: wow, the FBI just kept interviewing this person! Sounds like maybe they had something to say! Would love to find out about that!

Meanwhile yesterday, House Democrats deposed billionaire Jeffrey Epstein associate Les Wexner. Apparently a lot was said there! No Republicans thought it was worth showing up, obviously.

Brendan Carr is, as ever, a little tiny fucking Bovino-sized bitch. Click for the latest. [Hollywood Reporter]

Speaking of protecting MAGA’s primary interests, AKA touching kids and advancing Nazism, Marco Rubio continues to serve his bosses with absolutely cummy glee.

More on how bad US Attorney Boxwine is embarrassing her office and the entire legal profession right now. Who gave that order to prosecute six Democrats for reading the law out loud, without actually specifying what law they supposedly broke? Yeeeeeah. [New York Times]

Sounds like Miss Lindsey Graham had hisself a real Southern fried shitfit in Europe, lashing out at the Danish prime minister and calling her “little lady” and so much more! Apparently at one point, Mette Frederiksen looked at him during his little tantrum and said “When you’re done with that, the meeting can continue.” [JoeMyGod]

Pete Hegseth’s creepy misogynistic pig man spiritual leader Doug Wilson got to preach at the Pentagon yesterday, because the Handmaid’s Tale commanders are inside the house now. [A Public Witness]

Still working on some updates for my The Moral High Ground site, but in the meantime, maybe a good time to revisit this one about what a fucking sicko Wilson really is. Go subscribe while you’re at it!

Nick Fuentes says MAGA should not vote in the midterms and MAGA should be destroyed and the Republicans should be destroyed, and oh boy, hate it when these people fight. [JoeMyGod]

Weird, the Mormon church is selling shitloads of billions of dollars of stock. Wonder what that’s about. [Salt Lake Tribune]

Pope finds new way to tell Donald Trump to fuck off. [Letters From Leo]

Hey, you guys, Uday and Qusay Trump are corrupt thieving grifter creeps because YOU MADE THEM THAT WAY. [New Republic]

DOG AT OLYMPICS.

GOOD DOG.

GOOD TABS.

