Sunday, Britain, Canada, Portugal and Australia formally recognized Palestine as a state, a sovereign nation. This is a huge deal, a geopolitical tectonic shift, and directly at odds with the stance of the US and other members of the G7. And France has pledged to vote for recognition of a Palestinian state at the UN this week. (Washington Post gift link)

Whoops, President Donald J. Trump pounded out on his glitchy web site that he did what would be a crime for anybody else, and fired the acting US attorney for Eastern Virginia Erik Siebert (appointed by himself) because Siebert couldn’t or wouldn’t find some grand jury to indict his personal enemy Letitia James on account of no evidence. And then Trump quickly deleted his post, which was maybe supposed to be a DM? (NYT gift link)

He was indicted 91 times, (91 TIMES!) her name is spelled LE. TIT. IA, Siebert never confirmed to the media he quit, and ICYMI, Lindsey Halligan is a Trump personal lawyer who defended him in his Mar-a-Lago documents-in-the-shitter case, most recently working to purge the Smithsonian of woke. (NPR)

Trump ranted on his plane that FCC chair Brendan Carr should yank the licenses of any network that criticized him, and moaned that the only reason he cared if the plane was safe was because he was on it, which is surely true. Then he fussed in the Oval Office that saying mean things about him on TV should be ILLEGAL.

And Pete Hegseth says he’s going to revoke the press pass of any journalist who refuses to pledge that they will only Pentagon news approved of by him. Fragile-feels fascists, so scared of anybody finding out what they’re up to with our tax dollars! (Washington Post gift link)

Speaking of, whaddayaknow, MSNBC has reported that weeks before the 2024 election, Border Czar Tom Homan got recorded by undercover FBI agents accepting a $50,000 bribe for help getting government contracts in the second Trump administration. And Kash Patel, of course, quickly shut that investigation right on down. And Biden’s “weaponized DOJ” didn’t even tell anybody it happened! (MSNBC)

Kash Patel’s FBI couldn’t find any links between Charlie Kirk’s alleged shooter and left-wing groups, but DHS is not going to let that stop them from asserting the left-wing shooter narrative as fact. Seems like all this public lying might could sabotage the DOJ’s case in court later, but what do we know? (NBC)

Jimmy Kimmel backlash is lashing; after calls for a boycott plunged parent company Disney’s stock price, ABC is reportedly in talks to bring Kimmel’s show back. And, but, we should also note that Nexstar Media Group, which owns 32 ABC affiliate stations, is pursuing a $6.2 billion merger with Tegna that needs FCC chair Brendan Carr’s approval, a strong incentive for Disney to make nice with the regime. Corporations, they were never gonna love us back. (Variety)

And Carr posted this, too, really, for real.

Did you know Carr’s father defended Richard Nixon? TIL.

Now a break from Dutch TV. Don’t worry, it’s in English after the first few seconds, and you can probably catch the gist anyway:

California has become the first state to ban law enforcement officers, including ICE agents, from wearing masks, so yay for that. (AP)

Buyer’s remorse? Now 20 percent fewer Republicans think that the country is headed the right direction than they did two months ago. (AP)

Secretary of Labor Sean Duffy is rrrrgrring that the federal government should not help Maryland rebuild the Key Bridge, because DEI. (Transportation dot gov)

US embassies are in shambles all over the world, with more than 60 ambassadorships open without even a nominee, and the regime focused on doing internal loyalty-purging the employees who are left, instead of, like, doing foreign diplomacy. (Politico)

Uh oh, the Senate has rejected the House’s stopgap funding bill, so government shutdown is once again on the menu. (The Hill)

A Getty photographer got a snap of Kash Patel’s pep-talk affirmation notes to himself during his House hearing. “Good fight with Swalwell. Hold the line. Brush off their attacks. Rise above next line of partisan attacks.” (Daily Mail)

Ilhan Omar is embarrassed that Trump and Nancy Mace are so stupid. SAME.

theweekendprime A post shared by @theweekendprime

Farm Aid happened in Minnesota, and Neil Young broke out a new anti-Trump song. Tim Walz and Amy Klobuchar were there too!

Starbucksnacht! A MAGA-fluencer went sobbing to the Internet that a Starbucks barista scribbled “LOSER” on his cup of mint tea with honey — because everybody in the world knows that was Charlie Kirk’s order, and Charlie Kirk’s order only — and he got a slurry of engagement and even the store shut down for half a day. But you won’t buh-lieve what the store’s video camera actually showed! JK, you already did, it never happened. (Book Club Chicago)

Et enfin, maintenant, le déshabillage! Moms For Liberty nut Beth Bourne, last seen harassing drag queens in a hotel lobby in Hawaii, got deprived of her First Amendment by getting kicked out of her local school board after she started stripping down to her skivvies to try to do some kind of trans people in locker rooms gotcha performance. Bourne’s got extra spare time now that Trump funding cuts eliminated her job at UC Davis, derp. (Erin in the Morning)

We didn’t even get into Trump’s state visit with King Charles, Charlie Kirk’s memorial, surprise $100k H-1B visa fees, the White House renderings of a UFC fighting cage on the front lawn, but, word limit. More to come!

