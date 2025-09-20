Ed Martin and friend confronted by a neighbor for peeping in Leticia James’s windows

Poor ham-headed loser Ed Martin! The guy Trump made head of his Weaponization Working Group of Naming and Shaming to rain revenge on anybody who helped prosecute Jesus’s chosen lamb, Donald Trump, and his January 6 angels is apparently having a hard time making any of his made-up charges stick to anybody.

Now it sounds like he can’t get a prosecutor to go after New York Attorney General Letitia James over some accusations that Martin found on a blog, saying that James did some kind of mortgage fraud. And ABC reports that Trump is poised to fire Erik Siebert, the US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, for telling Ed Martin that his dog won’t hunt.

Maybe that was why a few weeks ago Ed Martin, wearing a trench coat in 80-degree weather, was standing creepily on the sidewalk with some flat-topped friend of his in front of Letitia James’s brownstone in New York, peering into her windows and taking pictures. Apparently they were so desperate that they were hoping that she’d do some crime right in front of them, like not sorting her recyclables from her trash properly! But instead, they skittered off like sprayed cats when one of the neighbors confronted them and demanded to know what they were up to. She should’ve called the cops on them for peeping!

Is there a back alley? Maybe a tree I can sit in with some binoculars?

Martin has been going after Trump enemies for “mortgage fraud” with the help of Bill Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, who has been trawling through Trump enemies’ Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac mortgage records in search of financial dirt. When he’s not getting into screaming drunken fights with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, reportedly.

Back in April, Pulte referred James to the Justice Department for allegedly saying falsely in a mortgage document that a 2023 property she was helping her niece buy would be her primary home. Except, nowhere on mortgage documents did she do that. Her lawyers have proof she even emailed the mortgage broker, “This property WILL NOT be my primary residence[.] It will be Shamice’s primary residence.” She marked her declaration “is marked as a non-occupying co-borrower.” And for the loan application question “Will you occupy the property as your primary residence?” she checked the box that said “NO.” Nowhere, anywhere, did James ever claim she’d be living in her niece’s house. But shit like “a total lack of evidence” didn’t stop the henchgoons of Stalin or any other dictator, and it won’t stop Edward Robert Martin Junior!

But, good luck, trolls. Ed Martin can go tattle to Trump, and Trump can fire Erik Siebert for no other reason, and probably get away with it. And that is awful and sad. But the next guy, no matter how strong his toadying powers may be, is still going to have a tough fucking time finding a grand jury, or jury, who will conclude that Letitia James was up to some kind of fraud. Especially given how Martin announced he was targeting her before he even started looking for any evidence, unlike the mountains of Trump evidence that he was generating for years, including in the pages of Forbes magazine, long before James ever had her job. And it’s not like she was claiming some motel she owned was worth $18 million at tax time, and $739 million at loan time, or her house is triple the footage it is to get a better interest rate.

And so far, courts are not letting Trump fire Federal Reserve board member Lisa Cook either, based on Pulte’s made-up “mortgage fraud” reasons; now Trump is squealing on his VIP hotline to the Supreme Court to EMERGENCY let him do it. And maybe they will, they’ve been pretty down on the whole “equal protection of the laws” thing lately, in favor of King President Does What He Wants.

Maybe if Pulte keeps repeating what he told Fox News last month about James, “she was the fraudster, not President Trump,” it will become accepted truth to the tushes in the Barcaloungers. But most courts have higher standards.

Speaking of, a judge just tossed President Sensitive’s $15 beeelyon dollar lawsuit against the New York Times, on account of aggravated “rambled for multiple pages and forgot to say why suing.”

So much losing! Of course the weaponized legal action itself is intimidation, harassment and expensive for non-millionaire civil servants who have to pay lawyers to defend their basic civil rights. As Trump has known well, since his Roy Cohn protégé days.

But it’s also so hilariously pathetic too, this sad fart noise of a MAGA revolution. Trump, Stephen Miller et al. were frothing for a Reichstag fire after Charlie Kirk got shot, and the most they got were a bunch of teachers, waitresses, and comedians getting fired for saying insufficiently sensitive things about Charlie Kirk on Facebook. They wanted a civil war spectacle in Los Angeles and Washington DC, but the feds mostly stood around, and gardened. They want to banish wrongthink from DC, but grand juries keep refusing to indict people on Jeanine Pirro’s trumped-up *HIC* charges. The first term Trump team was the ‘71 Lakers compared to this bench of dimwit lackeys.

You can’t minimize the harm the regime is doing, disappearing immigrants, laughing at cruelty, taking away as many of our rights as they can get away with on a daily basis, and destroying the economy, education and the environment, all of our alliances abroad, and yadda yadda yadda. But it’s also kind of funny how these people couldn’t pour piss out of a boot if the instructions were on the heel. They can’t even quit fighting with each other! It’s been nine months, so, where are all of these charges against Jack Smith, Killary, Adam Schiff, (((George Soros))), and Liz Cheney’s dog that we were supposed to see? Somewhere next to those Epstein Files, we guess.

Darnit MAGA, guess you done got had again!

