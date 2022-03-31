Is Attorney General Merrick Garland asleep at the wheel? Or is he toiling away behind the scenes, steadily building a case against the perpetrators of the attempted coup on January 6, 2021?

Depends on who you ask and on what day. Today, it appears that the Justice Department would like it known that they have heard you shouting "Do something!" And they are definitely doing something , although whether it will result in anything is as yet unclear.

The Washington Post and the New York Times are both hot off the presses with stories on a grand jury the DOJ is running to investigate the Capitol Riot and its organizers. Do not worry your pretty little head, because everything is going exactly to plan! Or at least that's what whoever fed these stories to the two papers of record wants to put out there.

They're very eager that we should know that they deliberately chose to go after the little guys first, and then work their way up.

The Times :

The federal investigation initially focused largely on the rioters who had entered the Capitol, an effort that has led to more than 700 arrests. But the Justice Department appears to have moved into a new phase, seeking information about people more closely tied to Mr. Trump. This development comes amid growing political pressure on Attorney General Merrick B. Garland to move more aggressively on the case.

The Post :

In the early days of the Jan. 6 investigation, a few prosecutors in the D.C. U.S. attorney’s office wanted to use subpoenas and search warrants to gather evidence about rally organizers or speakers. But the FBI, Justice Department officials and Michael R. Sherwin — who was appointed the acting D.C. U.S. attorney during the Trump administration and continued to lead the probe after stepping down from that post — resisted the idea, people familiar with the matter have said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. Authorities were concerned that taking such a step would be trampling on demonstrators’ First Amendment rights .



Instead, the Justice Department decided to first investigate those who were caught on video committing crimes and see whether investigators could connect those individuals to higher-level targets.

Look, people, quit yelling at Merrick Garland. He's definitely maybe doing something which may or may not lead to someone being held accountable for this one day, okay?

The Post says that the grand jury is focused on the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, as well as the organizers of the rally, including the group Women for America First, which had extensive contacts with rather high-level White House staffers such as chief of staff Mark Meadows. It also notes that some rally attendees were provided a packing list which included "a telescoping metal police baton, body armor and helmets" because they “were not looking for a fight but needed to be ready for one.”

The Times adds details about the grand jury subpoenas regarding "VIP attendees” at the pre-riot rally and "members of the executive and legislative branches who had been involved in the 'planning or execution of any rally or any attempt to obstruct, influence, impede or delay' the certification of the 2020 election.

The paper also suggests that prosecutors are investigating the efforts to submit "alternate" — i.e., fraudulent — electoral certificates for those cosplay electors the Trump campaign stood up in an effort to make it seem like Mike Pence had grounds to reject the ones chosen by voters.

All of which is GREAT, and long overdue!

But let's not get ahead of ourselves here, since there's no indication whatsoever that the DOJ will ever seek an indictment. They will however, reach out to every reporter on the I-95 corridor to assure a restive public that they are DOING SOMETHING.

Tag, CNN , you're it!

Breaking: Fed investigators have expanded Jan 6 probe to gather info on fundraising and organizing for rally before Trump supporters stormed Capitol & on effort to subvert the Electoral count, multiple sources tell CNN. Prosecutors had brought cases mostly against alleged rioters — Jim Sciutto (@Jim Sciutto) 1648739579

In God we trust. All others must bring indictments.

