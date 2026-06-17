Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
5hEdited

I can't have actually coined "Bari Weisswashing," can I? Nahhhh.

UPDATE: didn't find it by googling, but it's been all over Bluesky for months, so once again I am not as clever as I thought.

https://bsky.app/search?q=bari+weisswash

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4hEdited

On Wednesday mornings I roller skate at the old people skate (18 and older, mostly older people, a couple youngs do show up.) There's a guy there that skates super fast, just whips around the rink like Apolo Ohno. When I first saw him I cursed him under my breath, it feels reckless to be zipping in & out between people with whom bone breakage is extra hard to recover from, and everyone else!

Well now this guy has become a huge cheerleader of mine.

As I work to build strength and struggle with fucked up knees, very slowly improving, 2 steps forward, 1 step back.

Each week he tells me how much he thinks I am improving and to keep at it, offering to skate WITH me. (Smile politely, no thank you, I need to focus; in my head OH FUCK NO.)

It is hard to square that with how much I think he is a dick for the selfish way he skates.

People are just SO MUCH

(You know what I mean by that.)

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