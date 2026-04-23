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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
5h

REPOST:

"The indictment is a grotesque attempt to recast white people as real victims of racism. In the DOJ’s telling, advocates who spent decades dismantling the Klan are its secret benefactors, 'enriching' themselves by secretly creating racism — something in such short supply it can only be generated."

𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗗𝗢𝗝 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗞𝗞 𝗯𝘆 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗣𝗟𝗖

𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘮 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘴𝘶𝘣𝘵𝘭𝘦.

https://www.publicnotice.co/p/trump-doj-will-avenge-the-kkk-by

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
5h

But about those Epstein Files...

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