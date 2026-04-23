Further cementing white supremacy as the law of the land and going from full white-shoe law-firm to white-sheet (acting) Attorney General, Todd Blanche and his Alabama (acting) US Attorney minion du jour Kevin C. Davidson have opened a criminal probe and obtained a whole 14-point indictment of the venerable 55-year-old civil rights group the Southern Poverty Law Center, on the sort of terrorism money laundering charges you might see for drug dealers or members of Al-Qaeda.

Kevin C. Davidson

Todd Blanche’s DOJ has now swirled the regime’s favorite flavors in one — revenge, racism, and mind-numbing fact-pretzeling projection — and successfully claimed to an Alabama grand jury that the SPLC are the actual supporters, funders, and money launderers for groups like the Klan and the Aryan Nations-affiliated Sadistic Souls Motorcycle Club. And instead of working to dismantle hate groups like they’ve long claimed was the goal of their organization, they used donors’ money instead to benefit and empower said terrorist hate groups and did financial crimes to help them, including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and false statements to a federally insured bank. Invent hate groups, and then invent themselves to fight the groups!

You can’t make it up. From the indictment:

The Southern Poverty Law Center’s (“SPLC”) stated mission included the dismantling of white supremacy and confronting hate across the country. However, unbeknownst to donors, some of their donated money was being used to fund the leaders and organizers of racist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan, the Aryan Nation, and the National Alliance. The SPLC’s paid informants (“field sources”) engaged in the active promotion of racist groups at the same time that the SPLC was denouncing the same groups on its website. The SPLC also had a field source who was a member of the online leadership chat group that planned the 2017 “Unite the Right” event in Charlottesville, Virginia. That field source made racist postings under the supervision of the SPLC and helped coordinate transportation to the event for several attendees. In order to covertly pay its field sources, the SPLC opened bank accounts connected to a series of fictitious entities. The covert nature of the accounts allowed the SPLC to disguise the true nature, source, ownership, and control of the fraudulently obtained donated money the SPLC paid the field sources. In order to keep the scheme going, the SPLC made a series of false statements related to the operation of the accounts.

How dare that rude SPLC not give the Aryan Nation a check with SPLC printed on it, so that they did not know that the money for cameras their new friend Steve gave them to film themselves planning terrorism came from the SPLC and not Steve himself?! Rude. Though what the terrorist groups are accused of actually spending the SPLC donors’ money on is also conspicuously not specified, and SPLC interim President Bryan Fair and other employees say they have no idea what program the indictment is referring to, that the SPLC does not use informants and hasn’t since the “shadow of the height of the civil rights movement,” and indeed some of these groups do sound rather suspiciously passe, notes a former employee:

“For one, the KKK, National Alliance and Aryan Nations have been largely defanged for years. You rarely hear those names now unless you’re a historian focused on the white supremacist movement. That doesn’t rule out the possibility of criminal wrongdoing on its own, but it does show that this DOJ, in 2026, had to reach back as far as 2013 to find a relatively obscure SPLC program — one that, as a former spokesperson, I had never even heard of.”

Guess Kevin is saving the compelling kind of evidence for a real jury.

And also, at the same time, the indictment accuses the SPLC of concealing its activities from donors by … posting the nature of the activities donors are funding under the Hatewatch and Extremist Files sections of its web site. Classic Trump LOLSUIT!

The indictment also neglects to mention that the SPLC has always been passing along all of its information about criminal activities to the FBI, as getting criminal terrorists off the streets and into prison was the entire point, and an arrangement that FBI Director Kash Patel his own very self acknowledged by way of saying he had nixed it, in between regurgitating used Budweisers into his office trash can last October.

But the SPLC has long been a bugbear of the Right: They hate how the group points out hate groups’ hate so hatefully, especially popular favorites like the Proud Boys and Moms For Liberty! Plus Georges Soros and Clooney donate, so you know the group must have cooties. Right-wing cross-burning bigots consider themselves MAINSTREAM AMERICANS, and figure everybody else is a George Wallace-style one too and is just afraid to say so. And after the murder of Charlie Kirk, the likes of Elon Musk claimed the SPLC as good as pulled the trigger.

So much for FREE SPEECH! However, metaphors do not pass for evidence in court, as Lindsay Halligan, Pam Bondi, and Ed Martin et al. learned on their revenge-tour stops.

If the SPLC is charged with doing terrorist crimes with terrorists, where’s the charge for the other terrorists, and has Kash Patel been keeping tabs on them? HIC! Is the DOJ going to go after anyone else who “planned” the Charlottesville Unite the Right rally, based on this breaking news?

Prefer a non-Substack subscription? The button below will take any amount of your choosing at Paypal — let me know if you want the newsletter subscription too! Paypal won’t automatically sign you up for the newsletter! — or we have a Patreon too.

Wonkette $ machine!

Same old story. Target enemies for vengeance, then try to roll and drown them in legal fees and harassment like a ‘roo on a dingo in a billabong, it is the Donald Trump special.

We will surely let you know when there’s a court date in this bullshit. Seems the judge is a Trump appointee too, can’t wait to see whose version of law and order ends up prevailing!

PS. Did you know? You can make a donation to the Southern Poverty Law Center in honor of Todd Blanche at 950 Pennsylvania Avenue NW Washington DC 20530, and they will mail him a card!

[DOJ / Tom Joscelyn on BlueSky]

Thanks for reading Wonkette! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Donate to Wonkette too?