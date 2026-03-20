Wonkette

Wonkette

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Chemical's avatar
Chemical
2h

Here's the thing about East Asian relations. You have to be kind of delicate whenever dealing with Japan, because of the atrocities they committed in China and Korea during WWII, and then their subsequent total humiliation at the hands of the USA. You fuck it up, and you'll end up deeply offending the Japanese, Chinese, and Koreans.

If you don't know what you're talking about, it's best not to bring it up at all. Matter of fact, it's best not to bring it up, even if you do know what the fuck you're talking about. Of course, Trump handled the situation with all the grace of a drunk rodeo clown riding an angry bull in a China shop. (Or is it a Japan shop in this case?)

At any rate, I've got a vacation planned out to visit Japan in a few months, so I'm going to practice saying "I'm sorry" in Japanese until I get there.

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Snarfyguy's avatar
Snarfyguy
2h

"Trump actually managed to stop short of pretending to speak in a Japanese accent."

The most surprising thing in the piece, as it turns out.

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