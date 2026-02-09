Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
27m

He looks like that guy on the old toy with the magnetic beard Wooly Willy.

Reply
Share
2 replies
"M"'s avatar
"M"
3h

The constant "waaah waaaah wahh I'M THE VICTIIIMMMM" has been a consistent hum underneath the white nationalist terrorist march SINCE THE BEGINNING OF TIME, MATT WALSH

85% OF REPRESENTATIVES IN CONGRESS ARE STILL WHITE MEN

YOU DON'T GET TO CLAIM OPPRESSION WHEN YOU HOLD 80%-PLUS OF THE AVAILABLE SEATS OF POWER IN THE COUNTRY AND THE WORLD, YOU BONEHEADED BIGOT

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/jUpCTlV58QU

Reply
Share
7 replies
729 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture