Like most conservative commentators, Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire spent most of his weekend crying about how terribly un-American it was to have Bad Bunny perform in Spanish at the Super Bowl. Somehow this is very different from when Donald Trump ends his rallies with “Nessun Dorma,” an Italian (i.e. Not English) aria about how an entire city needs to stay up all night in order to figure out the name of a foreign prince so that the princess can get out of marrying him and murder him instead, but I’m not sure how.

However, he did take a break from that, just for a bit, in order to defend Donald Trump’s posting of a racist video depicting the Obamas as apes as being totally insignificant and harmless in comparison to a video in which Democratic Texas Rep. Gene Wu calls for solidarity among non-whites in America. Unsurprising, since he has long been a defender of the “normality” of racist jokes.

“I always tell people, the day Latino, African American, Asian and other communities realize that they share the same oppressor, is the day we start winning,” Rep. Wu explained. “Because we are the majority in this country now. We have the ability to take over this country and to do what is needed for everyone, and make things fair. But the problem is our communities are divided. They’re completely divided.”

What? “Do what is needed for everyone and make things fair?” What kind of talk is that? Has Rep. Wu not thought about how that would affect people like Matt Walsh, who prefer things to be unfair? Who benefit from that unfairness? You want to just take that away from him? Have you not considered his feelings?

Naturally, Walsh determined that the “same oppressor” Wu spoke about was “the entire white race” and not, you know, people like Matt Walsh in particular.

“So I’m supposed to be outrage [sic] about an Obama monkey meme while Democrat elected officials are labeling the entire white race ‘oppressors’ and openly plotting to conquer and subjugate us? Trump can post all the memes he wants. I really don’t care at all,” he wrote, posting the entirely inoffensive video clip. Because “make things fair” obviously means “subjugate Matt Walsh.”

It is practically a trope at this point that the reason people like Walsh fear equality is that they are afraid those who have been oppressed will turn around and do the same things to those who oppressed them, but it used to be rare for them to be so open about that.

Walsh went on, naturally, to rant about how, actually, white people are the most oppressed people in the whole United States.

“If he said this about black people, Jews, or literally any other group, it would be the biggest story in the country and he’d be forced to resign by the end of the week,” he tweeted. “And we all know it. Anti-whiteism is the most prevalent and destructive bigotry in America and it’s not close.”

Curiously enough, the only form this particular kind of bigotry seems to take is standing up against bigotry and racism from people like Matt Walsh.

He then retweeted a post from one Hunter Ash, the social media manager for Keeper, an AI matchmaking startup recently profiled in The New York Times, who tweeted, “I am a single issue voter for ‘not this’. This issue - anti-Whiteness, mass immigration, race communism, they’re all the same thing - overrides everything else. We are under attack and have been for decades. We can have debates about tax policy once the enemy is defeated.”

“Race communism” is, we can assume, what they are calling equality now? It’s bad for people to be treated equally regardless of skin color because … that’s communism? That’s certainly a take.

He also retweeted another post from fellow wingnut Will Chamberlain, reading “Hey [Senator Katie Britt] you’ve been pretty quiet about this - but you certainly had a lot to say about a mistaken video clip from the President.”

Yes, why does no one have the courage to stand up and say, “I am one of the oppressors this guy is talking about, and this hurts my feelings?”

One of his other retweets on the subject, from The Blaze host and columnist Auron MacIntyre, called for “congressional hearings” into “anti-whiteness.”

Then, Walsh tweeted, “There are a lot of ‘conservative’ Evangelical leaders and commentators who will bravely and somberly stand up against perceived anti-black racism or antisemitism on the Right but have never said one single word in entire their lives about the totally pervasive and mainstream anti-white racism on the Left. Total frauds. All of them.”

We can assume this is referring to the Southern Baptist Convention’s condemnation of Trump’s racist video.

Unsurprisingly, Walsh was not the only one with this particular take, though he was the most famous. In the AskTrumpSupporters subreddit, a good place to go if you want to pull your hair out, a good number of MAGA devotees shared his sentiments.

“He made what could be considered a racist joke about a couple who exorcised [sic] more power then [sic] almost anyone else in human history,” wrote one user. “The equivalent would be if some black republican during reconstruction period had called some notoriously advocate for slavery who served as a senate majority leader before the war ‘a small dick cracker.’ Barack Obama is piece of shit and so is his wife and if anyone on this earth deserves to be made fun of its the people who do the most harm and exorcise (sic) the most power. You dont (sic) get to be immune from mockery just because your (sic) black.”

This is what these people are like.

Donate Just Once!

The point here is not that these people think they are legitimately oppressed. They may very well think that, because they are stupid, but the point is that they want to use this imaginary oppression to make things like what Trump posted socially acceptable, to eliminate DEI programs, and to reinforce a hierarchy with themselves at the top. Matt Walsh has not been shy about this and certainly has not been shy about his desire for “White Anglo-Saxon culture” to dominate in this country.

There is a reason why you will never find anyone who isn’t an actual white supremacist complaining about the terrible mass oppression of white people, and that is because it does not exist.

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!



