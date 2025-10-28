For a long time now, the Right has been hysterically obsessed with IQ tests — largely because all of the Amazon customer reviews they have read of Charles Murray’s The Bell Curve have convinced them that being white means that they are all incredible geniuses. These are folks who love themselves a compliment.

Donald Trump is no exception! There is nothing he loves more than bragging about his IQ, which is just not really a thing anyone does if the words that come out of their mouth are enough to assure other people that they are relatively intelligent.

As you may or may not know, Donald Trump has, at some point, taken a dementia test known as the Montreal Cognitive Assessment at Walter Reed Medical Center. We know he took it at least once, he may have taken it again recently. Who knows? It is a mystery!

Either way, on Monday, apropos of who-the-fuck-knows-what, he challenged Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett to dare to take the very dementia test that asked him to identify practically all of the animals in the animal cracker box.

“AOC is low IQ. If you give her an IQ test, have her pass like the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed. Those are very hard,” he said, out loud, in a room full of people. “They’re really aptitude tests, in a certain way, but they’re cognitive tests. Let AOC go against Trump. Let Jasmine go against Trump. The first couple of questions are easy: a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe. When you get up to about five or six, then you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn’t come close to answering any of those questions.”

Oh, I’m sure. For the record, Jasmine Crockett is a lawyer and AOC graduated cum laude from Boston University with degrees in economics and international relations. I’m pretty sure they could identify all of the aminaminiables.

AOC responded to his vicious verbal assault on Xitter, asking “Out of curiosity, did those doctors ask you to draw a clock by any chance? Was that part hard for you, too? Asking for 340 million people.”

I am pretty terrible at drawing, and even I can draw a clock.

While we have no idea how many dementia tests Trump has had in recent years (probably a lot!), we do know that he recently got an MRI — which White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt explained was just part of your average check-up, though I think most of us can confirm it is not.

Though for some, it is part of your average blind date.

Pass!