Donald Trump, the crawling piece of slime who still dominates the GOP, spoke to Republican National Committee donors in Louisiana Saturday night. He offered his thoughts on NATO and solutions for resolving his buddy Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. They were all deranged and mostly criminal ideas. That’s just how he rolls, we guess.

CBS News reports:

"Are all of these nations going to stand by and watch perhaps millions of people be slaughtered as the onslaught continues?" Trump said, according to a source. "At what point do countries say, 'No, we can't take this massive crime against humanity?' We can't let it happen. We can't let it continue to happen."

NATO, -- which Trump smeared as a “paper tiger" -- and the US have ruled out sending troops directly to Ukraine, to avoid escalating an already horrible situation into World War III. We have provided military equipment, funding, humanitarian aid and diplomatic support, and unlike Trump, no one’s tied mob boss “do me a favor”-style strings to this aid.

US and European countries have also imposed economic sanctions on Russia so severe that Putin’s whined that they are tantamount to a “declaration of war.” But if you’ve seen The Batman, you know that the title character didn’t impose economic sanctions on the Riddler. He beat the crap out him, which tough guys like Trump find far more satisfying.

Mr. War Time President has some slick plans for how the US could engage Russia directly without blowing up half the world. See, the US could just "put the Chinese flag" on F-22 fighter jets and "bomb the shit" out of Russia. That’s a war crime and not an especially clever one — the US hasn’t sold F-22 raptors to other countries, so slapping “Made In China” on US fighter jets wouldn’t fool an average Russian child. Nonetheless, it got a big laugh from the crowd. People are dying in Ukraine, by the way.

TRUMP: And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch.

That’s not funny. It’s depraved. The fact that major Republican donors ate this shit up reveals how far the rot goes in the party. These are serious times and we need serious leaders, not dime store dictator wannabes. While slamming actual democratic leaders, Trump lavished praise on North Korea’s brutal dictator Kim Jong-un. He practically wet himself while marveling at how Kim’s generals and aides “cowered” whenever the “Supreme Leader” spoke to them. (They don’t do this out of respect, but likely fear for their families.)

From the Washington Post:

“Total control,” Trump said of how Kim ran the country, describing generals snapping to attention and standing up on command.



“His people were sitting at attention,” he added.



“I looked at my people and said I want my people to act like that,” he said to laughter.

Why are these morons laughing? This asshole doesn’t bother hiding his dictator aspirations.

Trump puffed out his chest and repeated the laughable lie that Putin would never have invaded Ukraine if he were still commander-in-chief.

“I knew Putin very well. He would not have done it. He would have never done it,” Trump said, without mentioning that, as president, he held up military aid for Ukraine as he pushed the country to investigate Biden’s son Hunter.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton reminded us last week that Putin was waiting for Trump to pull the US from NATO in his second term. This shouldn’t shock anyone: When he was president, Trump repeatedly slammed NATO and the very concept of collective defense. Putin wasn’t afraid of Trump. He was confident that his empty-headed puppet would make everything easier for him. A gangster doesn’t bother robbing a bank in broad daylight if he has an inside man who’ll leave the back door open for him.

