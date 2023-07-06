We mentioned in this story about Donald Trump Jr., which was about somebody having sex with Junior on purpose and not because they accidentally tripped and fell on his wanger, that some sort of snafu had maybe happened with his visa and his upcoming tour to Australia, which had just been suddenly canceled. He was whining. The official reason he gave was "unforeseen circumstances," but there were rumors there was a visa problem, though apparently he did get one. Junior had been babbling about cancel culture in Australia, but it wasn't clear that cancel culture had canceled his trip.



(His promoter, Turning Point Australia, whined that "It seems America isn’t the only country that makes it difficult for the Trumps. Hold on to your tickets, this is a short delay nothing more #CancelCulture." They also whined that he got his visa too late.)

Now the truth is becoming more clear, and it is because a member of the Australian government made fun of him on Twitter.

The home affairs minister in Australia, whose name is Clare O'Neil, says Junior absolutely did get a visa, and that he is being a "big baby" about the postponement. But it's even more than that.

“Geez, Donald Trump Jr is a bit of a sore loser. His dad lost an election fair and square – but he says it was stolen. Now he’s trying to blame the Australian government for his poor ticket sales and cancelled tour,” the Labor minister wrote.



“Donald Trump Jr has been given a visa to come to Australia. He didn’t get cancelled. He’s just a big baby, who isn’t very popular.”

Well, if this "home affairs minister of Australia" thing doesn't work out, O'Neil is certainly free to come work at Wonkette.

For some TERRIBLE AWFUL REASON, O'Neil had to delete the tweets, but Guardian took a picture:

Show us the error. We'll wait.

We have no idea why O'Neil had to delete God's honest truth from her Twitter. Turning Point Australia is obviously bitching and moaning up a storm, but what else do you expect from the Australian wang of Charlie Kirk's outfit? Nigel Farage, who was supposed to appear with Junior, is also whining about O'Neil's tweets, and reassuring everyone that Junior is very popular in Australia. Sure, Nigel. We bet alllll the wallabies want to have intercourse with Junior. He's totally hot in Australia.

The Daily Mail, where the news comes from, is shrieking that the Labor Party in Australia is now in "damage control" over O'Neil's good and true tweets. They're calling her correct tweets an "extraordinary spray." And according to the tabloid, "Labor government sources told Sky News the PM was 'furious' with the Tweets from the minister."

Blimey!

It went on to note that Labor ministers are saying lots of things about the Trumps lately:

It marks the second time in as many days a Labor minister has criticised the Trump family. Linda Burney deviated her prepared remarks of her speech explaining how the Voice to Parliament will work to slam the 'importation of Trump-style politics' to Australia.

Oh. Pretty mild.

Another Australian government official, "Shadow Home Affairs minister James Patterson," complained that O'Neil's comments could totally ruin Australia's relationship with America if Junior's (anti-American criminal terrorist-inciting) father is elected president next year:

'Like it or not, Trump could be elected president again in less than 18 months,' he said.



'If that happens, I hope for the sake of the AUKUS agreement that cabinet ministers in national security portfolios are able to restrain themselves from juvenile tweets like these.'

Get a fucking grip, weenus.

The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, reportedly backed O'Neil up.

Now, we at Wonkette are patriots, so we would have preferred that if Clare O'Neil were going to criticize Donald Trump Jr., she would make really cruel comments about how Junior's father doesn't love him, and wonder aloud if he was dropped on his face as a child.

But that is our only note. Remember to make fun of Junior for having a face not even his dad can love. It is how Australia can be a true ally to America in these troubling times.

Oh, and don't let anybody intimidate you into deleting tweets about human rectal fissures like Donald Trump Jr.

Fuck him.

