Donald Trump delivered a shambolic crapsack of a speech to the UN General Assembly in New York today, blowing past his allotted 15 minutes and ranting for nearly an hour about how immigration and clean energy will ruin Europe and all the other good countries, admonishing the assembled diplomats, “I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell.” We haven’t seen whether he also told the other world leaders about a beautiful word he rediscovered, “groceries,” which so few people have heard of, and damned if we’re going to hurt our brain watching the whole speech.

It kicked off with Trump grousing that the teleprompter didn’t work, then moved on to important topics like how he was pretty sure the world body is useless, especially since it didn’t even help him end any of the “seven wars” he thinks he ended since taking office but didn’t. (That’s up from six imaginary war-endings in August; we expect the number of wars he’s ended to grow exponentially by the end of the year, when he’ll run out of countries on the planet.) He accused UN refugee programs of causing “invasions” of migrants that will be cause the “death of western Europe,” because he is a racist and proud of it. And of course he bragged to the UN about how his deployment of military troops to Washington DC had ended crime there, because he is required by law to lie about everything. This time, he didn’t claim that crime statistics are inflated by domestic violence reports, which he’s sure aren’t real anyway.

Trump also explained that he would almost certainly have ended Russia’s war against Ukraine by now if only other countries would just stop buying Russian oil, apparently forgetting that foolproof plan he had to end the Ukraine war in one day after being sworn in.

Mostly, Trump couldn’t stop himself from returning again and again to the topics of clean energy and immigration, both of which he hates passionately while not understanding a goddamn thing about them. Trump assured Western nations that if they didn’t eliminate both immigration and clean energy, they will be destroyed by the “double-tailed monster” of those two great threats.

Trump blamed a “globalist migration agenda” for immigration around the world, as if people just left countries hit by war and famine and climate disasters for no reason at all, because remember, he’s really smart. He also proclaimed climate change to be the “greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world,” because he knows things. Here’s most of his 10-minute tirade about the evils of clean energy, which doesn’t even promote heart and lung disease like really manly energy sources do:

Trump repeated any number of past lies about climate science and clean energy, insisting that wind and solar are the “most expensive” way to generate electricity (they are of course among the most affordable) and pretending that environmentalists want to “kill all the cows” and cover the beautiful landscape with ugly windmills that he said don’t even work, even though the world is rapidly expanding the share of energy coming from renewables, and making a hell of a lot of money in the process.

He claimed, weirdly and falsely, that after trying to switch to renewable energy, Germany has reversed course and is returning to nuclear and coal, which simply is not the case. Germany has repeatedly pointed out that more than half of Germany’s power comes from renewables, and that no, it’s shutting down coal and nuclear plants, not building new ones. The country remains on track to have them off its power grid no later than 2038, and German officials are really getting tired of Trump claiming the opposite.

Trump repeated his lie that scientists once claimed the world was headed for a new ice age, although today he shifted from the familiar bullshit claim that a single nine-paragraph 1975 Newsweek article was widely accepted (it wasn’t) to falsely claiming most scientists predicted “global cooling” in the 1920s and 1930s. We have no idea which oil lobbyists told him that one.

In any case, Trump lied, you can’t trust science, only Trump, and you certainly can’t trust the UN:

All of the predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad reasons, were wrong. They were made by stupid people and have cost their countries fortunes, and given those countries no chances for success. If you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail. And I’m really good at predicting things.

As evidence for his skill at predicting things, Trump pointed out that his campaign sold hats that said “Trump was right about everything,” and there really is no arguing with such an important data point, because you can see pictures of the hats and everything.

“The carbon footprint is a hoax, made up by people with evil intentions,” Trump said, claiming that everybody used to talk about the carbon footprint, the carbon footprint, but they know better now, because Barack Obama was a hypocrite. Obama, Trump lied, would regularly say “carbon footprint” and then immediately board Air Force One “to fly from Washington to Hawaii, to play a round of golf, and then he’d get back onto that big, beautiful plane and he’d fly back and he’d talk again, about global warming and the carbon footprint.”

This is a thing that never happened even once. Obama did vacation in Hawaii regularly, but never just for a single golf outing. That’s the sort of thing only a dipshit would do.

Trump “congratulated” Europe for cutting its carbon footprint by 37 percent, claiming it cost lots of jobs and closed a lot of factories, but haha, carbon emissions are still going up worldwide, so Europe sure is stupid for not adding far more to the total than it could’ve, especially since global warming isn’t real.

While he was at it, Trump lied that China produces all the wind turbines but doesn’t use any renewable energy itself, because it’s just so evil and scheming. Actually, the first half of 2025 saw clean energy grow sharply as a share of China’s energy mix, with a quarter of its electricity (26 percent) coming from wind and solar in April, a new record, although part of the reason is that March and April tend to have lower energy demand due to spring weather. All told, solar’s share of the Chinese energy mix has more than tripled in the last five years, from just 4.1 percent in April 2020 to 12.4 percent in April of this year.

Trump chooses not to know that, falling back on his old lie that China runs almost exclusively on coal and is laughing at us, and he hates being laughed at by Chinese people and by immigrants, especially the ones eating pets cooked using solar power, the end and OPEN THREAD.

