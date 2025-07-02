Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jltympanum's avatar
jltympanum
1h

What the fuck is wrong with the news media in the USA? They swallowed the "I invented the internet" lie and gave us Bush the Lesser when we could have had Gore; then they went with the imaginary "cognitive decline" story and gave us Trump instead of Harris; but now they say nothing about the madness and idiocy of the Donald.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
1h

<...what can be more beautiful than the word grocery?>

Obituary

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
305 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture