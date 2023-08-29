‘SNL’ screengrab

Should we do little posts all the time checking in with Donald Trump’s state of mind, now that he’s caught all these charges and every moment of his life is just one moment closer to DOOM? Could be fun! It would be like checking in with the DonaldCam, but we don’t necessarily have to look at his gross face.

Anyway, we all heard that the judge in Trump’s DC election-stealing Republic-overturning case set a court date of March 4, 2024, which is sooner than later. Oh man, that is not sitting well with former President Bing Bong.

Deranged Jack Smith & his team of Thugs, who were caught going to the White House just prior to Indicting the 45th President of the United States (an absolute No No!), have been working on this Witch Hunt for almost 3 years, but decided to bring it smack in the middle of Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent’s campaign against him. Election Interference! Today a biased, Trump Hating Judge gave me only a two month extension, just what our corrupt government wanted, SUPER TUESDAY. I will APPEAL!

OK hold on wait, OK wait, hold on, OK hold on, wait, hold on, wait.

How does one “appeal” the scheduling order for their criminal trial? The DC Circuit will surely be impressed! Needless to say, Reuters checked in with its panel of legal experts, who uniformly explained that this is Not A Thing, and that Trump is talking Out His Asshole.

But sure, Jan! You get in there and appeal! Go stand up in the middle of the street in front of the courthouse and say “I OBJECT!”

By the way, keeping track of the conspiracy theories Trump babbles in a given tweet is like playing whack-a-mole with a bunch of moles who all have brain syphilis, but when Trump says that Deranged Jack Smith and his team of thugs “were caught going to the White House just prior to Indicting the 45th President of the United States” and argues that such is “an absolute No No!” (legal term), you should know that what Trump is babbling about/lying about/misunderstanding was a witness interview.

Deranged Jack Smith and his team of thugs went to the White House for a witness interview with a career official.

Surprise, Trump is being confused here by a misleading article in The New York Post. Surprise, the only people they actually ask for comment are Rudy Giuliani and George Washington Law’s enduring embarrassment Jonathan Turley, until approximately 486 paragraphs down, when they’re like "the White House said it was for a witness interview, BUT THEY WOULD SAY THAT.”

Point is, Trump is definitely playing with poo and showing it to people, but that is because somebody first gave him the poo.

Just after that, Trump tweeted (Truthed):

Page 2: How do you have an Indictment that is based almost entirely on the findings of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Marxists, Fascists, and Political Hacks, when these same lowlifes, who have been caught lying for years about Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, FISA, the Fake Dossier, & much more, purposely & Illegally DESTROYED & DELETED all of the Evidence, Findings, & Proof of the January 6th Committee? When will Deranged Jack Smith Criminally Charge the Committee?

Indeed, how DO you have an indictment based upon the findings of the Unselects? After all, they purposely & Illegally DESTROYED & DELETED all of the Evidence, Findings, & Proof! (Another one of those syphilitic mole conspiracy theories he believes.)

Are they not aware that the Unselects were caught lying for years about Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, FISA, the Fake Dossier, & much more? When will Deranged Jack Smith Criminally Charge the Committee?

A fun show would be a sitcom where all the characters talk like Trump, but with normal voices, or maybe instead it should be monologues and Broadway actors can perform them, hahahaha, yeah, that would be great, like the opposite of a Shakespeare festival. Anyway, he is miserable and every single minute is worse than the last, and that’s what he deserves, the end.

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?