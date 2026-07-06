Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Excellent photos Dom!

You worked your ass off on this, must of been tough lugging cameras through the bad weather, heat and maga.

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
2h

I seem to recall back in 1976 when the entire country was awash in genuine good feeling about celebrating the country's 200th birthday. Flash forward 50 years and we get some obese yelly narcissistic megalomaniac bitching because nobody is celebrating HIM enough.

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