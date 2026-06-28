Wonkette

Wonkette

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Fleur de Sel's avatar
Fleur de Sel
2h

Happy 100th birthday Mel Brooks!! I must quote lines from his movies on the daily.

Current one living in my brain: “Keep firing, assholes!”

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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
3h

And what about the concert?

Middle Age Riot

‪@middleageriot.bsky.social

It was called Freedom 250 because that's how many people went.

10:04 AM · Jun 28, 2026

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