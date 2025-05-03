Wonkette

How many things need to happen before Americans wake the fuck up?

Stupid Hitler is in power, don't make history repeat herself America!

He took our jerbs!

"Trump’s tariffs hit drivers, L.A. port workers hard"

... Fewer shipments into the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach mean less work for the Californians who move cargo, said Raman Dhillon, chief executive of the North American Punjabi Trucking Assn. “The truckers are scrambling right now,” he said. “They are at the verge of collapsing. The administration needs to move quickly, or it’s going to be chaos and price hikes and empty shelves.”

https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2025-05-03/trumps-tariffs-hit-truckers-and-port-workers

A bright spot for we Californians is we're this country's agricultural powerhouse (75% of nation's fruits/nuts). So when international orders dry up for almonds, dairy and dairy products, pistachios, and wine, guess whose shelves those will end up on, keeping down prices? Ours. And we'll not lack in avocados, dates, figs, olives, garlic, etc., etc., etc. And STILL have leftover for the other states' needs for fruits and nuts, wine and cheese, whatever. Unless Trump slaps a tariff on California's interstate exports. To which we'll hit Arizona hard with our own tariffs, not that they have anything. What do you mean Commerce Clause? You think we still have a US Constitution? Oh, sweet summer child.

1 reply
8 more comments...

