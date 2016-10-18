Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tina somewhere in WA's avatar
Tina somewhere in WA
Aug 16, 2023

I had a few days off between semesters in college and a business trip to D.C. We got married in my folks living room, by a female hippie preacher my sister met in rehab, with my family, a couple friends, a deli platter, a Safeway cake, and Sparkling cider for the toast (because of all the recovering alkies in my family and I hate champagne). Even the power went out until right before the ceremony. My maid of honor fell down the stairs. I cried throughout. The preacher kept turning the paper over and over with the vows on them, so we got asked twice "do you take this...." Best wedding ever!

Reply
Share
SteveParadis's avatar
SteveParadis
Aug 16, 2023

"I mean, look at her!"Must have been decades since he's seen a naturally attractive woman--one whose eyes don't look like they're about to shoot laser beams.

Reply
Share
350 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture