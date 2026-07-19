Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jay E.'s avatar
Jay E.
2h

How are people this fucking stupid allowed to do anything of importance?

Reply
Share
9 replies
Bagels of Doom's avatar
Bagels of Doom
1h

"Kennicott compares the White House report to the 1937 Nazi exhibition of “degenerate art” that Hitler’s regime sought to mock and wipe out."

Weird. I was told there were no Nazis in the Trump regime, and that saying otherwise was rude.

Reply
Share
3 replies
446 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture