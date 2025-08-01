We feel like this is one of those moments, one that we’ll look back and go, “Yeah, that was definitely a sign things weren’t OK anymore.” The Smithsonian has removed Donald Trump from its exhibit on impeachment.

No, read that sentence again, and let its implications wash over you: The Smithsonian has removed Donald Trump from its exhibit on impeachment.

Par for the course for a country where they’re paving over the Rose Garden so President Cankles doesn’t have to step on the grass, and where they’re going to build a gigantic Epstein Ballroom on the White House grounds (we don’t know if that’s the name they’ve settled on), so Dear Leader can have more fucking ugly gold-plated shit that’s as tacky and crass as he is, and where people are filing bills to rename the entire Kennedy Center after Donald Trump.

But if the Smithsonian is doing that, then sorry, it’s not a museum anymore, it’s just a cocksucking homage to President Microdick, and all you teachers out there can go ahead and cancel your class trips.

The Washington Post reports that, per the Smithsonian, it has reverted the exhibit in question in the National Museum of American History back to an earlier form, which says that “only three presidents have seriously faced removal.” Would that be because Republicans are craven shitheels who don’t love America enough to remove presidents for pressuring our allies to help him steal elections, or for inciting mobs of violent Nazi pigs to attack the United States in his name, to overturn the results of elections he lost?

Or is today’s Smithsonian allowed to even discuss history at all? Because that’s a pretty important part of the history of the Grand Old Party, if you ask us, the part where it replaced all its remaining vestiges of pretending to be a legitimate political party and just decided to eat Donald Trump’s ass instead.

The Washington Post’s source, a person “familiar with the exhibit plans,” yadda yadda, says this was done at the request of Dear Leader’s administration, part of the “content review” Trump was stomping his big cankles and demanding, the one that’s supposed to removed “bias” from the museums.

Oh, but they swear this is just temporary, and the permanent exhibit will definitely reflect reality, assuming they ever build it, so we’ve got some people speaking out of both sides of their mouths within the same article. Is the Smithsonian caving to Stupid Hitler, or is this all in preparation for a much greater impeachment exhibition of the future?

A temporary label including content about Trump’s impeachments had been on display since September 2021 at the Washington museum, a Smithsonian spokesperson told The Washington Post, adding that it was intended to be a short-term addition to address current events. Now, the exhibit notes that “only three presidents have seriously faced removal.” In addition to describing Trump’s two impeachments, the temporary label — which read “Case under redesign (history happens)” — also offered information about the impeachments of presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, as well as Richard M. Nixon, who would have faced impeachment had he not resigned.

Also:

“In reviewing our legacy content recently, it became clear that the ‘Limits of Presidential Power’ section in The American Presidency: A Glorious Burden exhibition needed to be addressed,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The section of this exhibition covers Congress, The Supreme Court, Impeachment, and Public Opinion. Because the other topics in this section had not been updated since 2008, the decision was made to restore the Impeachment case back to its 2008 appearance.”

Yeah, OK, we are sure it is all one big coincidence, and the new exhibit will reflect that Donald Trump is the only president ever to have been impeached twice, and if Democrats retake the House next year, puny little bitch gonna get his ass impeached a third time.

We’re sure it’ll be just great.

The Smithsonian has of course been on King Trump’s destruction list pretty much ever since the most recent time he lied his way through his oath of office. Back in March, he executive ordered the Smithsonian to “work to eliminate improper, divisive, or anti-American ideology from the Smithsonian and its museums, education and research centers, and the National Zoo.” He also hereby demanded future funding not be used to contribute to exhibits that “degrade shared American values, divide Americans by race, or promote ideologies inconsistent with Federal law.” And of course he tried to fire the director of the National Portrait Gallery, accusing her of something something DEI. (She ended up stepping down of her own accord.)

Maybe it is considered grievously woke to discuss his various impeachments and failures too.

Or maybe not! We suppose the museum could always impress us!

But yeah sorry, we are not holding our breath. Sorry.

This also happened this month at the Smithsonian:

[T]he artist Amy Sherald withdrew an upcoming show at the National Portrait Gallery, saying she believed that the museum was considering removing her painting depicting a transgender Statue of Liberty — an effort, she added, meant to avoid provoking Mr. Trump. Ms. Sherald had risen to fame with her 2018 portrait of Michelle Obama.

Nope, can’t provoke that senile old bigot bitch, it’s just too risky.

It was cool having things like the Smithsonian, while all that lasted. Get excited for lots of videos of Emperor Trump doing his “jerking two dicks at once” dance in the new royal ballroom, though!

That’ll make the world stop laughing at us, you’ll see!

[Washington Post]

Evan has a side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on BlueSky!

Are you guys on Instagram? Let’s get that going.

Follow Evan on Facebook.

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?