Cheryl from Maryland
2h

I am a 30-year career employee at the Smithsonian Institution, whose job (before I retired during Trump 1) was to develop and project-manage traveling exhibitions. The Smithsonian has weathered Federal Government craziness before, like the Congressional outrage over the script for the display of the Enola Gay (which led to high-level review of EVERY Exhibition we did mentioning Japan), GOP outrage over any exhibition that mentioned climate change and evolution (go see the exhibits at the National Zoo and Natural History on human origins before they are gone), and GOP/Catholic League outrage of an exhibition about Gay artists. But I'm not so sure the Institution can survive Trump's demands for ego-stroking propaganda. Also, go and visit your favorite National Park Service historical sites as they are being cleansed to have a USA, USA narrative. I guess my "Created Equal" button from the Gettysburg NPS site will no longer be for sale.

2h

New exhibit coming on how Trump shot a 17 in a round of golf.

