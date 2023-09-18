Happy New Year, fellow political pawns!

Friday night marked the beginning of the Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah. If it is your custom, and even it if is not, I hope the weekend was full of joy and meaning. I served matzah balls to my brother’s shrieking toddlers, and felt the sun on my face as I sat in synagogue, and, although I miss my grown children terribly, it was okay. Nothing like rituals to remind you that life has seasons, and time is supposed to pass.

We are now in the traditional 10 days of reflection before Yom Kippur, the day of repentance. So if I have wronged you in thought or deed, knowingly or unknowingly, please accept my apology.

But not Donald Trump. That mamzer should find no rest, even in the grave.

The former president posted this warning to American Jews last night. Yes, it’s real, and yes, it’s wildly anti-semitic. In 2020, only 30 percent of American Jews backed the MAGA Messiah, a decision the Republican frontrunner casts as a vote to “destroy America & Israel,” warning us to “make better choices moving forward.” The OR ELSE is implied.

After 5,784 years, we know that we’re here on sufferance and can be exiled at any time by edict of the Tsar.

Calling the vast majority of American Jews “sheep” is hardly out of character for a man who in 2015 told Republican Jews that he knew they wouldn’t support him "because I don’t want your money." In 2017, he talked about “very fine people on both sides” of a march in which one side was literally chanting “Jews will not replace us.” In 2020, he addressed American Jews on the subject of “your country” — by which he meant Israel. And always there is the constant refrain of George Soros, the liberal philanthropist, standing in for the Rothschilds as a convenient shorthand for nefarious Jews, pulling the strings for their own demonic purposes. (Thanks, Elon!)

But overt anti-semitism is still considered gauche in some circles, so instead Trump calls out the “bad Jew,” which is most of us. By definition, “good Jews” support moving the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and the theft of Arab land. By sheer coincidence, this goal is shared by Trump’s evangelical supporters who look forward to the day when we all drown in a lake of fire. In another amazing coincidence, it allows Republicans to split a voting bloc that’s spent fifty years showing up to vote for Democrats in every election.

It’s a neat trick, turning us against each other even as you remind us that we, soon, could go the way of other minorities, accused of bigotry for acknowledging historical facts that make people feel bad. “Nice Holocaust education program you got there,” the gangster intones, “be a shame if the war on woke happened to it.” After being radicalized by xenophobic “Great Replacement” rhetoric against the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, the Tree of Life shooter killed 11 Jews as they prayed in schul, but we should throw flowers at the Republican Party for protecting our children from a handful of BDS dipshits on campus.

The message is clear, and so is the threat. You live among Americans, but you are not American. Any political or civil engagement by Jews, aside from grateful obeisance to the king, is improper interference. The Party will decide who is a “real” Jew and who is an imposter. And if you don’t like it, you can pack your bags and go to your own country, which sure as hell isn’t this one.

And so in this season of spirituality, I turn to the language of my great-grandparents, who surely understood anti-semitism in ways that I never will, and would appreciate that wishing ill upon Haman is not the kind of sin you repent for.

Zol es im onkumn vos ikh vintsh im (khotsh a helft, khotsh halb, khotsh a tsent kheylik).

Let what I wish on him come true (most, even half, even just 10 percent).

Speedily, and in our own days.

