When Donald Trump lost re-election (which actually happened), Republicans were supposed to move on from their MAGA phase and embrace good old-fashioned supply-side economics and polite country club racism again. That obviously didn't happen and Trump maintains his iron grip on the Republican primary electorate.

CBS News released depressing results this week from a poll that shows how full-on fascist Republican voters are. This eerily synchs up with the aggressively anti-democratic actions Republican politicians are taking across the country, in Tennessee, Montana, Florida, North Carolina, Arkansas, Texas ... well, pretty much everywhere Republicans run the show.

Republican voters want leaders who will solve their problems. Unfortunately, they seem to think an inclusive, multicultural representative democracy is their biggest threat.

There's big demand for a candidate who says Trump won in 2020, who challenges woke ideas, who doesn't criticize Trump and, for good measure, makes liberals angry. Trump leads in all of these areas.

Sure, Trump has a natural advantage in the "doesn't criticize Trump" and "holds delusional belief that Trump won in 2020" categories, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has, in lieu of actual governing, built an entire brand around pissing off liberals and attacking "woke" ideas. During a recent appearance in South Carolina, DeSantis said "woke" so often he sounded like a racist Smurf orJohn Malkovich when he went through his own brain portal.

Specifically, 85 percent of Republican voters polled want a candidate who "challenges woke ideas." However, according to a USA Today poll from March, 59 percent of all voters consider "woke" a positive term. Most normal Americans don't consider rampant "wokeness" a compelling issue in their lives. Sixty-six percent of Republican voters want a candidate who opposes any gun restrictions, but an AP poll from last year showed that 71 percent of all Americans support stricter gun laws — and that's the lowest number we've seen. Sixty-one percent of Republicans want someone who'll deny observable reality and insist Trump won the 2020 election. This is not a mainstream belief among normal people. Fifty-seven percent of Republican voters just want an asshole who'll hurt people they don't like. This is psychotic.

Trump outright dominates a field of Republican primary candidates who, we presume, have not been indicted for multiple felonies or are on trial for rape. He enjoys 58 percent support with an additional 18 percent of voters considering voting for him. His closest rival is DeSantis, whose support is a pathetic 22 percent. His hope perhaps lies in the 30 percent of voters who'd "consider" voting for his sorry ass, but a significant 24 percent of Republican voters won't consider anyone but Trump. (Oh, hilarious side note here is that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley polls below joke candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Ouch.)



An amazing 84 percent of Trump cultists claim they're supporting him because he's the candidate most likely to beat Biden when back on Earth, he's the only Republican candidate who's felt the wrath of Dark Brandon. Trump keeps whining about how the election was stolen from him when Biden was simply a private citizen and he was the actual president. I don't see how this would instill confidence in Republican voters about a 2024 rematch, but the whole point here is that Republican voters, especially Trump voters, are not rational people.

Only 27 percent of Republican voters aren't considering the twice-impeached, recently indicted thug. They think he's too "controversial" and frankly he "exhausts" them. Of course, while MAGA dead enders might refuse to support any nominee who's not Trump, there's ample reason to suspect even these "exhausted" non-Trump supporters will sigh heavily but still vote for him because they think "President Kamala" is worse.

So, we are stuck with Trump next year, but the good news is that we live in the actual reality where he lost like a dog in 2020 and continues to lose because he's absolutely toxic to the majority of American voters.

