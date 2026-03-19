Wonkette

Wonkette

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
20m

>>They should be pissed off that our health insurance payments go to pay people whose entire job it is to tell us “Sorry, we’re not going to cover that.”<<

Evidently the murder of that United Healthcare CEO didn't teach the insurance companies jack shit.

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UncleTravelingMatt's avatar
UncleTravelingMatt
21m

HOLY SHIT.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/dhs-contractors-told-white-house-officials-asked-pay-corey-lewandowski-rcna263744

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