Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
4h

Murc's Law is Cruise Control for Cool, and it allows this fuckery. It allows useless 'mainstream media' and numerous pundits on social media to give this creature some sort of fakakta benefit of the doubt. The pricktator, who is himself famous for bankrupting casinos and scamming children with cancer (and veterans) out of money, is still given credence by deliberately credulous media figures.

And so this will continue, people will keep letting this mad racist carnival barker keep shoveling shit and playing in our faces. I remember these same actors climbing up Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's asses for the slightest thing. And they had to have full citations and cost breakdowns for everything they proposed. Hell I remember when even Biden/Harris Cabinet members would get extreme scrutiny and demands. Remember East Palestine where Pete Buttigieg was demanded to show up (which is completely unheard of as a demand for a Secretary of Transportation).

Just madness, and it continues due to Murc's Law.

Reply
Share
🕊️ ꕷꖹꕷꗍ ♌'s avatar
🕊️ ꕷꖹꕷꗍ ♌
2h

I had my first appointment with a therapist today. I liked her very much and feel she gets me.

Reply
Share
20 replies
950 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture