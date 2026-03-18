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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
12m

"At what point does it get fair to call them death camps?" When the first person kidnapped by the ICE goons died in one of their death camps,

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Lefty Frizzell's avatar
Lefty Frizzell
11m

These are concentration camps. I defy anybody who objects to come up with a definition of concentration camps that doesn't include them.

They are not yet death camps or extermination camps and I suggest that the administration is seeing what they can get away with in furtherance of that as a goal.

But they are definitely concentration camps

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