I swear to god I legitimately tried to get a screenshot of Rosendale doing something normal with his face, but I failed.

For a hot minute now, many Republicans have been shouting from the rooftops that they’re absolutely not coming for IVF next and that all reports to the contrary (from those of us who know better) are dastardly lies designed to make them look ridiculous, cruel, and unreasonable. You know, because that’s a thing they really need our help with.

Unfortunately for them, Rep. Matt Rosendale is blowing up their spot. The Montana Republican — who has nothing to lose, as he is retiring after this session following rumors (he denies them!) that he impregnated a 20-year-old staff member (ew) — introduced an amendment to the Department of Defense Appropriations Act this week that “defunds assisted reproductive technology that includes any infertility treatments or technologies including IVF to ensure human life is protected.”

Because look — if Jesus/God/The Holy Ghost wanted you to get pregnant, you would be pregnant. Just (allegedly) like that 20-year-old staff member (allegedly) (he denies). That’s just how things work!

“While I feel for couples that are unable to have children, the practice of IVF is morally wrong, and I refuse to support any legislation that condones its use,” Rep. Rosendale said in a statement. “My amendment will strip funding for this practice, which is responsible for the destruction of life to the tune of hundreds of thousands of children a year. If you are opposed to abortion, you should be opposed to the practice of IVF, which destroys twice as much life as Planned Parenthood yearly.”

Of course, everybody knows somebody who wouldn’t have been born in the first place if it wasn’t for IVF — more than two percent of all the little babies born in the US these days, or about 86,000 in 2021, are thanks to the procedure! — and those “hundreds of thousands of children a year” who are life-destructed wouldn’t have been children to begin with! It’s all very confusing.

To my knowledge, no one has ever forced Matt Rosendale to personally undergo IVF, so it is hard to see how it would be any of his business. Still, he’s absolutely doubling down on this stance and put up a bunch of anti-IVF posters out in front of his congressional office, all of which feature quotes from himself.

He’s definitely having a normal one.

The irony is, he’s not entirely wrong. Planned Parenthood doesn’t destroy lives, it helps people live them. IVF does the same. So I’d say they actually destroy the same amount of lives, which is zero.

This, certainly, is a great thing for him to do ahead of the election. I salute him for sticking to his guns and showing the American people just what Republicans like him think about their desire to have a family or control their reproductive futures in general.

