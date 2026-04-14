Yesterday, the Trump Regime tried to do something good for its narrative by staging a photo-op with a so-called “DoorDash grandma” who came to the White House to deliver unto Donald Trump some future diarrhea, in the form of a sack full of McDonald’s. It was one of those Republican things where we’re all supposed to be excited about some bullshit BAND-AID intended to distract us from underlying injustice or brokenness in the system.

You know those Facebook memes/viral stories where we’re all supposed to go “AWWWW!” and have our hearts warmed because the community came together to GoFundMe a firefighter who lost both their legs saving a cat from a burning tree and then they got ass herpes (unrelated, not from the cat) and the medical bills from the amputations and the ass herpes bankrupted their family, which caused their grandma and their dog to starve to death, but it’s OK now because the GoFundMe has enough money in it to buy a casket big enough to fit grandma and the dead dog? Aww! All the feels!

Maybe if we had a decent healthcare system in the United States their cat-saving amputations and their ass herpes wouldn’t have bankrupted their family IN THE FIRST FUCKING PLACE!

Well listen, because DoorDash Granny has a sob story too (and a GoFundMe), Trump and the Republicans have a solution that doesn’t solve shit about fuck, DoorDash Granny is a prop the Republicans have dragged out before, and DoorDash Granny wouldn’t even go along with it when Trump started babbling about transgender people playing women’s sports. (That’s the one redeeming thing in the entire photo-op.)

Here is the stupid video.

In the photo-op, DoorDash Granny delivers the burgers unto Trump, the human Big Mac vacuum, who replies, “This doesn’t look staged, does it?” Ha ha! He then explains the reason for the photo-op.

You see, according to the White House, and according to Trump in the video above, Sharon Simmons, a 58-year-old grandmother of 10, saved $11,000 DOLLARS last year thanks to Donald Trump’s “No Tax On Tips” policy, which is Trump’s stupid policy that sounds nice (if you’re an idiot), but doesn’t really help most people in the service industry. Simmons will use that money, the White House says, to pay for her husband’s cancer treatment.

You know, instead of having a healthcare system where a DoorDash Granny from Northwest Arkansas doesn’t need to spend an extra $11,000 on her husband’s cancer treatment. Or where granny doesn’t have to deliver DoorDash to pay for her husband’s cancer treatment.

Also, you might be wondering how much Granny DoorDash is making if she’s saving $11K in taxes by not having to claim tips. Hold that thought.

Trump, continuing to babble his way through the photo-op, tries to get Simmons to comment on whether men should play in women’s sports. “I don’t really have an opinion on that,” explains Simmons, who was there to do a photo-op about No Tax On Tips.

And yes, if the setting looks familiar, it was indeed during this very same photo-op that Trump lied and said he posted that picture of himself as literally Jesus Christ because he thought it depicted him as a doctor.

But let’s get back to Sharon Simmons from Northwest Arkansas who allegedly saved $11,000 in taxes as a DoorDash driver by not having to declare her tips, and now she can use that money for her husband’s cancer treatment, praise Doctor Jesus Trump from whom all blessings flow.

Here is Sharon Simmons from Nevada, testifying in a House hearing last year for GOP Rep. David Kustoff, about how much Trump’s Big Ugly Bill will help her as a DoorDash driver paying for her husband’s cancer treatments. Yes, they’ve trotted her out before! We guess they couldn’t find another DoorDash driver or tipped worker in the whole country willing to do this shit.

Kustoff didn’t ask her what she thought about men playing women’s sports, because he may be a fascist and a son of a bitch, but his brain isn’t made of squirrel droppings like Trump’s is.

And now here is Simmons on Fox & Friends this morning, explaining that she is not a paid actor. If true, then she’s taking time away from some very important DoorDashing to shill for the exact people who are fucking her, and she’s doing it FREE! (DoorDash has confirmed in a statement that it was a stunt.) She told Fox & Friends that she indeed recently moved from the Vegas area to Fayetteville, Arkansas. She also explained in the interview that she made $11,000 in tips, which is decidedly not the same as saving $11,000, as Trump lied, as the White House has explicitly and repeatedly lied about on social media, and as she herself lied in the photo-op with Trump above.

The rest of the clip is obviously trademark Fox News doing one of its fascist feel-good stories about people living in a society where not having to pay taxes on $11,000 to try not to go bankrupt while paying for your husband’s cancer treatment is treated as miraculous and wonderful.

In another Fox News clip, Simmons explained that “over half” of her income is tips, which means if she made $11,000 in tips, she made (max) $22,000 last year delivering DoorDash. In that clip, she estimated that she’s saved $3-4,000 in taxes. Now, we don’t know everything about her filing status, and if her husband is also bringing in money, that could change her tax bracket.

But let’s look at some numbers. As this fact sheet from Fidelity explains, if you’re married and you want to take the No Tax On Tips deduction, you have to file jointly. If Sharon Simmons saved $3-4,000 in (federal) taxes on that $11K, then she and her husband would necessarily have to be in one of the tax brackets that for the year 2025 starts at $206,050 in yearly earnings and cuts off at $501,050. If she was single, for 2025, and that was her income, then the first $11,925 of that $22K wouldn’t be subject to federal income taxes in the first place. Note also that No Tax On Tips doesn’t apply to payroll taxes or anything else besides federal.

And again, and regardless, in the richest country in the world, we shouldn’t have to elevate sob stories where an alleged $3-4,000 in tax savings is some kind blessing from above for a woman trying to pay her husband’s medical bills for cancer treatment!

Fuck.

In summary and in conclusion, if Sharon Simmons isn’t getting paid by the GOP for all this shilling, she should bill them. See how much husband cancer treatment that buys her.

(Hope he beats the cancer.)

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