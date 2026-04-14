Wonkette

Wonkette

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Brian McCurdy's avatar
Brian McCurdy
1h

I forgot how embarrassing that "The Oval Office" sign is. It looks like she's dropping off room service at a Comfort Inn.

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Bel-Ami's avatar
Bel-Ami
1h

Her husband is getting cancer treatments and they MOVED to...Arkansas?? Just to be clear, it is usually not great to try and move while under treatment- especially if you don't have a lot of money.

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