Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Doctor Jesus Trump of the Holy Red Cross is the name of my new K Pop punk band that does Black Sabbath type covers of Christian rock.

If it’s Monday it is time for a Bear picture!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-242666443?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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HKJANE's avatar
HKJANE
1h

I am here to tell you that when a twice-impeached convicted felon starts showing up in messianic portraits with a heavenly army behind him, you are not looking at a political movement anymore. You are looking at a cult in its final form.

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