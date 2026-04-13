The president of Iran tweeted this today:

Well!

He was referring to Donald Trump’s continued attacks on the pope, obviously, but if we’re talking “desecration of Jesus,” may we draw your attention to the other thing Donald Trump did Sunday night to offend all believing Christians?

Yes, he posted himself as literally Jesus. And you know what? It probably does offend the president of Iran, and many devout Muslims, for Trump to portray himself that way. Many Americans may be fully and fundamentally ignorant to the fact that Jesus is one of the most revered figures in Islam, indeed the messiah. Surprise!

It also didn’t sit right with quite a lot of MAGA, which is probably why Trump ended up being forced to delete it. (Don’t say he was shamed, he doesn’t have a human soul or the capacity for feeling valid emotions, he’s not a person.)

Like, a lot of MAGA.

Oh, it behooves him? No matter the intent? Like, if somehow he meant he was literally Jesus in a good way?

It bothered so many MAGA people, you could even hear the understudies, alternates and fifth-place swimmers complaining, from way back there!

Yes he thinks this. He doesn’t have the capacity for humility, as he is a deeply broken human being, beyond the reach of even God, who clearly has handed Trump over to the dark side.

Jon Root writes for OutKick, which sounds like a lesbian soccer camp but is actually the sports website for MAGA. He got upset:

Bingbong Jellybeans, the one who was supposed to be the new Charlie Kirk (PBUH), made a real pantload:

Uhhhh, bless Bingbong’s heart, but faith has always been a prop for Trump. But then again, it is a prop for most conservative Christians, when you get right down to it.

Joey Jones, a Fox News guy, brought out the big guns and called Trump’s post “looney tunes” and said “cmon amigo!”

And there were so many more! The Knights Templar International condemned Trump. They even were going off on him in the comments of his post on Truth Social, and only total shut-in MAGA weirdos have Truth Social.

Sean Feucht, that completely bonkers MAGA pastor, tweeted, “This should be deleted immediately. There is no context where this is acceptable.” Later, he made sure to emphasize that he still knows where his bread gets buttered (it is with Trump’s dick), tweeting still that Trump should delete it but “Does Trump legitimately think he’s Jesus to America? No.” So that’s pathetic.

Even Pete Hegseth’s sick fuck spiritual guru Doug Wilson — the one who seems like he masturbates to the public hanging scenes in The Handmaid’s Tale, and maybe the scenes where women get their fingers cut off as punishment for reading — was like eeeehhhhhh, this is not great? But he tried to look at the bright side:

Tim Pool went with this take:

“Go out”? Is he going somewhere like Viktor Orbán? Pardon us if we choose freely to read that one as an imprecatory prayer.

And then there was Marjorie Taylor Greene, who may not be a Trumper anymore but she sure is still MAGA, who posted about it from both her accounts:

“It’s more than blasphemy. It’s an Antichrist spirit,” she wrote. Hold that thought.

Anyway, all you stupid fucking idiots, welcome to seeing what the rest of us have seen FOR OVER A FUCKING DECADE.

As we said, Trump deleted it. Trump did not take responsibility or apologize, of course. He said, according to Kaitlan Collins, that he thought the picture depicted him as a doctor.

And not just a doctor, but something having to do with Red Cross workers. You must watch this, A Man Telling The Truth So Hard:

A doctor. A Red Cross worker doctor.

Well, they do say Jesus healed the sick and that churches are hospitals for sinners.

By which we mean go fuck yourself, Donald Trump.

But in the context of the ongoing MAGA crackup over just about every fucked up decision President Doctor Jesus is making, all this matters. It matters that this happened the day after Orbán, the driving spirit and funding funnel of the authoritarian fascist movement worldwide, got his entire ass handed to him by voters. It matters that this is happening as Trump is demonstrating the United States’s ability to lose a war in humiliating ways nobody ever dreamed of.

It matters. For one thing, it does seem that Trump is absolutely losing his mind.

This was Donald Trump’s night last night:

Yes, he also last night posted a picture of a new Trump Tower on the moon.

And all of that, bear in mind, was after his nutcase attack on the pope, where he accused him of not being Catholic enough, and not enough of a warmonger, and of only getting the job because of Donald Trump.

Today, Trump, on what looks like zero sleep, had to delete the post where he hallucinated that he was Doctor Jesus of the Red Cross. Trump’s “Religious Liberty Commission,” that coven of zealots, faith healers, snake oil salesmen, grifters, and Dr. Phil, was set to meet today, so it’s likely one or more of them inveighed upon Trump to delete it. Indeed, one of the complainers was the very MAGA Bishop Robert Barron. (Televangelist Paula White, his head spiritual guru, has recently explicitly compared Trump to Jesus, so we doubt she was the one to steal his joy.)

So that is the story of Doctor Jesus Trump of the Holy Red Cross, savior of America.

Now let us all conclude with a scripture reading, it is 2 Thessalonians 2:1-12. The NIV translation puts this under the heading “The Man of Lawlessness,” because we guess the NIV translation has Trump Derangement Syndrome:

The Man Of Lawlessness 2 Concerning the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ and our being gathered to him, we ask you, brothers and sisters, 2 not to become easily unsettled or alarmed by the teaching allegedly from us—whether by a prophecy or by word of mouth or by letter—asserting that the day of the Lord has already come. 3 Don’t let anyone deceive you in any way, for that day will not come until the rebellion occurs and the man of lawlessness[a] is revealed, the man doomed to destruction. 4 He will oppose and will exalt himself over everything that is called God or is worshiped, so that he sets himself up in God’s temple, proclaiming himself to be God. 5 Don’t you remember that when I was with you I used to tell you these things? 6 And now you know what is holding him back, so that he may be revealed at the proper time. 7 For the secret power of lawlessness is already at work; but the one who now holds it back will continue to do so till he is taken out of the way. 8 And then the lawless one will be revealed, whom the Lord Jesus will overthrow with the breath of his mouth and destroy by the splendor of his coming. 9 The coming of the lawless one will be in accordance with how Satan works. He will use all sorts of displays of power through signs and wonders that serve the lie, 10 and all the ways that wickedness deceives those who are perishing. They perish because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. 11 For this reason God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie 12 and so that all will be condemned who have not believed the truth but have delighted in wickedness.

Well if that’s not MAGA, we don’t know what the hell is.

OPEN THREAD!

[video via Acyn]

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