Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
2h

What about people who ate healthy while they wrecked their bodies striving for the common good?

Asking for *me,* motherfucker.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
ShrillKitty's avatar
ShrillKitty
2h

Look, there is a simple solution just staring us all in the face.

Hire the people on Medicare and Medicaid to do the administrative jobs of confirming that people on Medicare and Medicaid have jobs.

There's an almost poetic symmetry.

"Is this your job? [ ] Yes [ ] No"

Mission Accomplished!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
412 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture