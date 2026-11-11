Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Rather than the blatant racism, I think Scalise's most obvious bar to being selected into leadership by his party is that he's not sex-pesty-and-molesty enough to hang with the big playahs of the current maladministration.

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Menotsure's avatar
Menotsure
3h

Somewhere in hell Jesse Helms manages to smile in spite of the heat.

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