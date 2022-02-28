Conservatives are having a weird time responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the last five days, many GOP/rightwing media types have gone from praising Vladimir Putin and trying to justify the invasion to now suddenly trying to Ctrl-Alt-Del all their earlier talking points, in order to try to be on the right side of history, allegedly. Let's see how it's going!

Fox News's 'Sunday Morning Futures'

Wisconsin GOP Senator and Moscow 4th Of July vacationer Ron Johnson was on with Maria Bartiromo this weekend. Considering Johnson's history of laundering so much Russian misinformation that the FBI tried in vain to get him to stop, it was kind of surprising when Johnson released this statement that called out Putin without blaming anyone else:

There is only one group of people responsible for the tragedies unfolding – Putin and his cronies. Europe must act with strength and resolve to prevent risking a wider conflict, and the U.S. must support our NATO allies and freedom loving people in this moment of extreme peril.pic.twitter.com/LWevHQf7v1 — Senator Ron Johnson (@Senator Ron Johnson) 1645717313

That, however, did not last long.

Johnson blamed some new people on the Maria Bartiromo show.

Ron Johnson blames Vindman, Pelosi, and Adam Schiff for weakening Ukraine with Trump’s impeachmentpic.twitter.com/61KmZlFy7W — Acyn (@Acyn) 1645976687

Alexander Vindman, Adam Schiff, and Nancy Pelosi all "weakened" Ukraine by whistleblowing and impeaching Donald Trump for extorting Ukraine for political favors, in exchange for the military aid we can all now see how desperately Ukraine needs?

So that was embarrassing.

'Fox News Sunday'

Staying on Fox News, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice appeared on the Chris Wallace-less Sunday show.

Rice, while trying to make a point about Russia's invasion, said this thing that was true, and was also true when the US invaded Iraq in 2003.

FAULKNER: Well, I've argued that when you invade a sovereign nation, that is a war crime. I mean...I think we are at just a real basic...basic point there.



RICE: Well...I'd...I'd...it is certainly against every principle of international law and international order.

Maybe a Bush administration official who was there during the "shock and awe" invasion of Iraq under false pretenses might want to rethink calling out war crimes. Not because they weren't war crimes, because they were, but because it seems a bit like throwing stones in a glass house.

So that was embarrassing.

ABC's 'This Week'

Not everybody has the courage to condemn Donald Trump's adoring comments about Vladimir Putin.

Here's Arkansas GOP senator and second-place winner in an Ichabod Crane Lookalike Contest Tom Cotton.

Sen. Tom Cotton refuses to condemn former Pres. Trump’s praise of Russian leader Vladimir Putin when repeatedly pressed by @GStephanopoulos. “I don't speak on behalf of other politicians, they can all speak for themselves," Cotton says. https: //abcn.ws/3hktLK0 pic.twitter.com/H8rvN7JBcp — This Week (@This Week) 1645984019

So that was embarrassing.

CBS's 'Face The Nation'

Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney reminded people that there is no good Republican. In light of the current events, Margaret Brennan asked if Cheney regretted her vote not to impeach Trump when he extorted Ukraine in his first impeachment (it can't be said enough that Trump was impeached twice).

Cheney says she does not regret voting against impeaching Trump after he tried to extort the Ukrainian governmentpic.twitter.com/wCGrWyHZDi — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1645977706

CHENEY: I don't regret my vote, I think any impeachment vote has got to be one that is based very clearly on- on the evidence.

So that was embarrassing.

CNN's "State Of The Union"

We conclude with Utah GOP Senator Mitt Romney, who to his credit had something correct to say about GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Republicans attending the white nationalist pep rally and expressing their love for Putin:

"Look, there is no place in either political party for this White nationalism or racism. It's simply wrong ... it's evil as well," Romney told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union." "(Rep.) Marjorie Taylor Greene and (Rep.) Paul Gosar, I don't know them, but I'm reminded of that old line from the 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' movie where - where one character says, 'Morons, I've got morons on my team.' And I have to think anybody that would sit down with White nationalists and speak at their conference was certainly missing a few IQ points."



Couldn't say it better myself.

Have a week.

