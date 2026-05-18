Wonkette

Wonkette

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Pope Scipio Newburyporticus's avatar
Pope Scipio Newburyporticus
1h

If "time to make the donuts" was late-stage-capitalism, they'd have been selling donut subscriptions and the donuts would be made by gig workers. No, that was good old fashioned work-to-the-grave capitalism where people made actual things that people actually bought.

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ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
1h

"Poulet Frit Kentucky"

Ce n'est pas un poulet.

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