Content Note: This article includes discussions of sexual assault.

After longtime Elleadvice columnist E. Jean Carroll accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s, he had but one defense: "She's not my type." He repeated it constantly, seemingly agitated that someone would think he would go for a blondeformer beauty queen . In fact, he went on such a campaign to disparage her that she sued him not just for sexual assault (after New York state lifted the statute of limitations) but for defamation.



To be clear, rape is a crime of power and control, not of overwhelming, uncontrollable sexual desire. As much as people may like the idea of dismissing true fault for rape by saying the man couldn't help himself because of a woman's miniskirt or dismissing the possibility of rape because they do not consider the victim "attractive enough," sexual attraction is not a necessity or even a factor in most cases of sexual assault. This is why we have heterosexual men raping other men in prison and why there is such a serious problem with sexual assault in nursing homes.

With that said — it turns out that E. Jean Carroll is , in fact, Trump's type.

On Wednesday, the US District Court in Manhattan unsealed a selection of excerpts from Trump's deposition last year with Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan. Among them is a comment that rather clearly undermines this whole "defense."

Upon being shown a picture of himself and his then-wife Ivana Trump with Carroll, Trump remarked, “That’s Marla, yeah. That’s my wife.” He was quickly corrected by attorney Alina Habba.

The photo in question has been making the rounds on the internet for some time now.



Donald J. Trump, E. Jean Carroll, John Johnson and Ivana Trump E. Jean Carroll

Trump, who has insisted he never met Carroll, then claimed that he was regularly introduced to people he didn't know, and explained that the picture of him was probably of him meeting and greeting people in the receiving line at a fundraiser.

It's not actually that surprising that he confused her for Maples, his second wife, as they do look quite a bit alike.

While it may not prove that he knew Carroll outside of meeting her at a fundraiser, it certainly undermines his primary argument, which is that she was "not his type." For instance, someone who looks like Marla Maples.

The Washington Post reports that the unsealed excerpts also show that Trump "used the deposition to make false claims about the success of his social media start-up Truth Social and used it to argue that Carroll’s lawsuit is one of many 'hoaxes' that have been directed at him." It is not clear if he followed it up with "I'm still big, it's the pictures that got small," but that would certainly track.





Trump, who has already announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, is scheduled to stand trial for defamation and sexual assault against Carroll in April.

