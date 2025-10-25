Wonkette

ArgieBargie
5h

Zero.

That's the number of NWS notifications I got overnight while high winds and tornados and flooding ravaged by my side of town in Houston.

Thankfully, the only damage was a large fallen tree that fucked up my fence, but no damage to my house.

Linda1961 is woke and proud
5h

Not really OT: after the Great Fire of Rome in 64 AD, Nero had his Golden House built to replace the Imperial House that had been burned down. In front of his Golden House was a statue of himself, as a Colossus. After his suicide, the fed up Romans tore down his Golden House and Colossus statue. Eventually the Flavian Emperors built an arena on the site, which still stands. We call it the Colosseum, after the Colossus statue of Nero, but his shit is gone.

