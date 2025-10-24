Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alpaca22's avatar
Alpaca22
2h

It is a fortified bunker. I strongly believe he is not planning on leaving office

Jamal X

4h

Monty’s Substack

Here's why the new White House ballroom project is not real. (The demo is obviously real.) Some background - I am a licensed Architect with 20+ years of experience. I have worked on multiple Federal projects with sensitive building programs that required background checks.

1. With a projected size of 90,000sf and a newly revised budget of $300M, the cost per square foot would be $3,333. No building costs anywhere near that. $1,000/sf is astronomical.

2. Let's assume, since we are drawing in the classical, style, that the proportions of the building adhere to the Golden Ratio. A 90,000sf would be a building with a footprint roughly 380' x 235'. Longer than a football field and 1.5x as wide.

2. The building is projected to accommodate 999 people. 15sf/person is required for a banquet area; 20sf/person is pretty comfortable. What you see in the rendering below is closer to 20sf/person. That's only 20,000sf, or a space that is 200'x100'. It's supposed to be a ballroom, so let's be extraordinarily generous and provide 10,000sf for the ballroom support functions, and another 10,000sf for pre-function. Extraordinarily generous. That's STILL only 40,000sf, not even half of the supposed building.

3. There are no drawings for the building. The renderings are poorly coordinated - exterior views do not match the interior views. See below - the White House is 70 feet tall, to the roof. The interior renderings show a room that is roughly 100' x 200', with a ~20 foot ceiling. The exterior renderings show a building footprint of 4.5x that amount.

Those are renderings that could be produced by young staff in a week or two, at most. Nothing else exists.

~Andrew Kerr

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
46 replies
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
2h

“White House ballroom construction derangement syndrome is real and is currently dominating the rhetoric of the nation’s political Left."

Fuck off.

Just fuck off with this shit.

It's possible to object to your weird melted god-king's taste without it being irrational or unreasonable. It's entirely possible to not want you to destroy a historic building without it being "deranged". You're the fuckwits who keep whingeing that nobody wants to let you share your shit views in public any more, and yet you have to reduce every disagreement with you as some jokey mental illness rather than accepting that people are telling you your taste sucks and they dislike it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
587 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture