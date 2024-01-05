Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Old and trigger warning, but Donald Trump used to be all up in the teen modeling business. Here’s a longread about so many rapes (none by Trump in this version) of the teens by his associates, including serial pedophiles like John Casablancas, and the parties with teen models Trump was throwing just for Jeffrey Epstein. It would entirely be correct to say he was trafficking them. (Guardian from 2020)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass want a HUGE bond to pay for treatment and housing for homeless people in the state, and California is all YUP. (Politico) Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, cutting the ribbon on a hundred new units with wraparound (“care-first”) services. (LA City)

So many state capitols shut down for bomb threats, not even news. — CNN

(Some) Youngs Against Joe Biden, and Robin Abcarian is pisssssed. (Yahoo!)

It’s funny and charmingly written — Harvard should replace Claudine Gay with Elena Kagan, who may currently have a job but is she really happy there? — but Gay wasn’t targeted by these godawful subliterate bigots (and the New York Times) because she’s a woman, but because she’s a Black woman. Here is a 2021 list of 27 Black women law school deans (none of whom is Condoleezza Rice). — Balls & Strikes

Oh hey, New York Times, any interest in this plagiarism? It’s just by a justice of the Supreme Court. (2017 Politico)

Men who feel threatened by Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Barbie. Click. (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

I do get why this state law would require previously used names when someone’s running for office — so that someone’s not out frauding under one name and then running with a new clear one — but this trans candidate was thrown off the ballot even though the application didn’t ask for or have a space for their deadname. So that’s kind of something huh? (Erin in the Morning)

Not keeping track of which cats are whose, but identify yourself in the comments, should you care to!

Nice Time! Dolly Parton and a Tennessee queen! (LGBTQ Nation)

Your friend Crip Dyke gives props to Reuters for writing about an issue affecting Black people — in this case budget cuts that would eviscerate lead paint removal programs — and leading with a Black person the issue is affecting! — Pervert Justice

Share

I really really really encourage you all to be masking in public right now with wastewater showing we’re hitting another COVID crest. (When we flew to LA a couple of weeks ago for my dad’s funeral, for the first time in YEARS most people on the plane were masked. Just a month before we’d been the only masked people on the entire airplane.) Even if you’re vaxxed, getting COVID over and over is not awesome. New study shows thousands of deaths from long COVID. — Medscape

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark abdicated on New Year’s. She didn’t become heir to the throne until she was 13, when Denmark changed its law of succession to allow girls. I hope her son’s not a chud. Apparently Denmark likes them all and they are nice. (BBC)

Holly Berkley Fletcher on 2024, loneliness, and community. I really like her writing! — Zebra Without Stripes

Okay Easy Pineapple Chicken, I accept. — All Recipes

I was on Facebook (really!) and it reminded me of the CUTENESS, your Wonkette throwback post of the day!

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, this link gives us a small commission on everything you put in your cart until you check out or close tab, whichever comes first. You can also find it on our homepage on the left hand side under “clickies.”

Amazon portal

I just want to throw Wonkette some money!

Wonkette money throwin' hole