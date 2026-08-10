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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
7m

The long-awaited (?maybe?) post on the radula of gastropods: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/banana-slugging-it

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/83d5e00b-a4d3-4dbd-bec5-c30955fa8076

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
9m

“The welfare of the people in particular has always been the alibi of tyrants, and it provides the further advantage of giving the servants of tyranny a good conscience.” - Albert Camus

And yet…🙄

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